SCC to hold engineering tech open house

Submitted photo Lead Machining Instructor Corey Easter demonstrates how to run the HAAS VF3. Surry Community College officials say machinists can expect a starting salary of $39,570 per year. Prospective students can learn more about machining and other hands-on programs at Surry Community College’s Engineering Technologies Open House on Thursday, April 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the K-Building, Dobson. - Submitted photo Lead Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Instructor Adam Dalton leads students through an exercise. The school says graduates can expect to make $43,880 per year. -

DOBSON — Prospective students are invited to an engineering technologies open house on Thursday, April 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the K-Building on Surry Community College’s Dobson campus.

Participants can meet the instructors, visit the labs, and learn about 11 different engineering program offerings including: air conditioning, heating & refrigeration (also called HVAC); automotive; carpentry; collision repair and refinishing (also called autobody); construction management; electrical systems; engineering design; industrial systems; machining; mechatronics; and welding.

Event participants will be entered in a $250 scholarship drawing provided by the Surry Community College Foundation. Advance registration is requested at www.surry.edu, which enters students into the scholarship drawing. Student Services staff will be on hand to help prospective students with college application, class registration, and financial aid resources.

High school juniors and seniors can take all of these programs at Surry Community College as a part of the tuition-free Career & College Promise dual enrollment program. They are invited to participate in the open house along with adult learners.

The college is offering several more open houses this spring: Viticulture and Enology on April 13 in Dobson; College Transfer on April 16 at The Yadkin Center and on April 29 in Dobson; Computer and Electronics Engineering on April 23 in Dobson; and Engineering Technologies on May 2 at The Yadkin Center. A $250 scholarship winner will be selected for each event. To register for the events or for more information, go to www.surry.edu.

New college students will start registering for summer and fall classes on April 8. Go to surry.edu for more information or contact Student Services at 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu.

Anyone with questions about the engineering programs should contact Adam Vaughn at 336-386-3489 or vaughnw@surry.edu. For help with college application, class registration or financial aid, contact Student Services at 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu.