Handiwork on display at Cultural Arts Day

Submitted photo Gloria Bryant of Pilot Mountain Achievers is seen here with her prize-winning bargello quilt. Bryant’s quilt placed first in the “Quilts: pieced, hand-quilted” category. -

DOBSON — Surry County’s Extension Community Association clubs held its annual Cultural Arts Day at the extension offices on Wednesday.

The association is a voluntary, nonprofit organization functioning in cooperation with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service to empower individuals and families to improve their quality of living through continuing education, leadership development and community service.

Surry’s five association clubs celebrate an annual Cultural Arts Day to honor the winners in a number of cultural and artistic areas of skill. First-place winners from Wednesday’s competition will move on to a regional competition for the North Central District of North Carolina in Asheboro on May 2, according to Carmen Long, area agent, family and consumer sciences.

“I am pleased with the quality of workmanship I saw,” said Long. “I really think some of our winners will also be successful at district competition. First-place winners there will move up to state competition Oct. 20-23 at Lake Junaluska. That should be a beautiful time of year to be in the North Carolina mountains.”

County council President Marilyn Geiger said that turnout at the event was down from previous years.

“We did not have a tremendous crowd, but the level of quality was outstanding,” said Geiger.

Geiger attributed the reduced attendance, which has been as high as 50 people in past years, to the the county’s eight clubs dwindling down to five, due to several clubs disbanding after members aged out or passed away. Two clubs which had suffered a loss of membership consolidated into one new club, called “Happy Tracks.”

“It’s from a song,” said Geiger. “As you go along, you want to make happy tracks.”

The meeting’s theme, “Declutter the Clutter,” is something most people can relate to, said Long.

“It was the first day of spring, and it went right along with spring cleaning,” said Long. “Whether you’re young or old, most of us have more than what we need. Having just moved the extension offices from its location of 65 years, that is certainly something I can relate to. And I do know that the closer you get to a deadline, things you thought were near and dear to you become much less near and dear.”

Geiger said that after a concerted effort at decluttering her own home, “we’ve only scratched the surface. You might throw something out the door, but then two other things sneak back in the door.”

Geiger said the old advice to get rid of one thing for every new thing you acquire, she has recently decided to throw five things out for every new thing brought in.

“I think you might get somewhere with that,” she said.

Cultural Arts Winners

The winners in each catagory include:

Sewing: clothing, costumes, aprons, doll clothes, etc. — first place, Lisa Royal, Pilot Mountain Achievers ; second place, Carol Halldorson, Siloam Club.

Handwork: Smocking, tatting, lace, etc. — first place Ann Davis; Carol Halldorson, Siloam Club.

Crocheting: clothing, afghans, spreads, etc. — first place, Ann Davis; second place, Judy Davis, Pilot Mountain Achievers; third place, Mary Sue Chapman, Pilot Mountain Achievers.

Embroidery — first place Ann Davis.

Craft Recycling: Using recycled items to create a craft — first place, Carol Halldorson, Siloam Club; second place, Margaret Rakes, Pilot Mountain Achievers; third place, Marilyn Geiger, Pilot Mountain Achievers.

Heritage Skills — first place, Terri Ratliff Wood, Pilot Mountain Achievers; second place, Deborah Wagoner, Pilot Mountain Achievers; third place, Carol Halldorson, Siloam Club.

Christmas Decorations — first place, Lisa Royal, Pilot Mountain Achievers; second place, Sara Bryant, Pilot Mountain Achievers.

Jewelry — first place, Deborah Wagoner, Pilot Mountain Achievers.

Watercolors — first place, Mary Sue Chapman, Pilot Mountain Achievers.

Oils — first place, Mary Sue Chapman, Pilot Mountain Achievers.

Miscellaneous: tole painting, stenciling, etc. — first place, Gloria Bryant, Pilot Mountain Achievers.

Quilts: pieced, machine quilted — first place, Deborah Wagoner, Pilot Mountain Achievers.

Quilts: pieced, hand quilted — first place, Gloria Bryant, Pilot Mountain Achievers.

Quilts: stamped pattern (cheater’s cloth), machine quilted — first place, Shirley Grubbs, Pilot Mountain Achievers.

Quilts: Other techniques — first place, Mary Sue Chapman, Pilot Mountain Achievers.

Photography — first place, Joy Hemmings, Siloam Club; second place, Judy Davis, Pilot Mountain Achievers; third place, Lisa Royal, Pilot Mountain Achievers.

Dolls: Fabric — first place, Carol Halldorson, Siloam Club.

Miscellaneous: Only items that cannot be entered in the above categories — first place, Judy Davis, Pilot Mountain Achievers; second place, Lisa Royal, Pilot Mountain Achievers.

Short Story — first place, Marilyn Geiger, Pilot Mountain Achievers.

Gloria Bryant of Pilot Mountain Achievers is seen here with her prize-winning bargello quilt. Bryant’s quilt placed first in the “Quilts: pieced, hand-quilted” category. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Bryant.jpg Gloria Bryant of Pilot Mountain Achievers is seen here with her prize-winning bargello quilt. Bryant’s quilt placed first in the “Quilts: pieced, hand-quilted” category. Submitted photo

Quality of work is outstanding

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.