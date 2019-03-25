Blessing Box emerges to help hungry

Mount Airy High School students Catherine Sawyers, left, and Hailey Martin check the inventory at a new container outside the school which offers food for the homeless and hungry in the community. - Sawyers and Martin arrange items in a storage room for Blessing Box supplies. -

When first spotting the unusual-looking container recently placed outside Mount Airy High School, passersby can be understandably curious.

A bright-blue label identifying it as the Bear Food Pantry might have them further scratching their heads — is this a place for grizzlies or their black and brown cousins to receive nourishment when not roaming the wild?

The reason behind the whole thing then becomes clearer after reading a second part of the label stating: “Take what you need — leave what you can.”

And then there are the contents of the small, white cabinet-like structure with a roof and glass doors — non-perishable foods such as canned spaghetti and beans and franks — not suited to bears but certainly for persons in need locally.

Introducing the Blessing Box.

“The Blessing Box is for anyone who is hungry,” explained Catherine Sawyers, a student at Mount Airy High.

“It’s for the hungry and homeless in Mount Airy.”

Blessing Boxes, which have been popping up across the country, are similar to the Little Free Libraries promoting reading, also small structures where the public is invited to take a book/share a book. Instead of food for the mind in the form of the printed word, a Blessing Box provides nourishment for one’s physical well-being.

The Little Free Library concept emerged in Mount Airy several years ago, but the Blessing Box at Mount Airy High School is a new kid on the block, the latest weapon in the battle against hunger.

“This is believed to be the first one in the city,” said Polly Long, workforce initiatives coordinator with the Mount Airy school system, who also assists with various charitable projects involving students.

As its label implies, a Blessing Box is a give-and-take arrangement allowing people to help themselves to non-perishable items placed there, while at the same time serving as a repository for food donations.

The need for the box became clear more than three months ago, when a 15-inch snowstorm struck the area and caused Mount Airy schools to be closed four days. Not only did this mean no time in the classroom, but an interruption in campus-provided breakfasts and lunches.

“On the third day we were out of school, kids starting calling asking for food,” Long recalled of the early December weather event. “As a result of that, we became aware there are kids out there that need food.”

A stopgap effort was mounted then to get supplies to those affected, which involved Jon Cawley, a teacher assistant at the high school who is also a city councilman. It centered on the public housing neighborhoods in town.

Students take charge

Although the crisis in December was alleviated, Long said it highlighted a need to fill a void for those facing hunger apart from the established school nutritional programs and the well-publicized backpack effort that sends food home with youths.

“This is no way supplants the backpack program,” Long emphasized in detailing how the Blessing Box came about.

After meetings were held at the school to explore measures for something extra food-wise, two students took on the Blessing Box idea as a senior project, junior Catherine Sawyers and Hailey Martin, a sophomore.

“Even though they are not seniors, they can have this as a senior project because it’s ongoing,” Long said of the pair’s involvement.

Both Sawyers and Martin are officers with their school’s Interact Club, a student-led group that provides youths with opportunities to organize community service projects in addition to participating in international service projects.

The two mobilized club members and other classmates to develop the Blessing Box, which required finding a space at Mount Airy High to store food for gradual placement in the box. Local businessman Burke Robertson donated shelves for the small room identified.

“That all happened in a week,” Long said of how the Blessing Box was born. “It’s like magic.”

Stigma removed

In addition to offering 24-hour access to food for those in need, the Blessing Box — placed near a visitors’ parking area in front of the school — provides a less-tangible benefit, yet one that can be important when getting items in the hands of a young person.

“It is a way of doing that, but it’s a more anonymous way of doing that,” Martin said in pointing out that the backpack program has not always guaranteed anonymity, such as requiring food recipients to visit the school guidance office.

The foundation for the stockpile now on hand at Mount Airy High School came from a recent effort in which 1,000 bags of items were prepared as part of a program involving the Food Lion grocery chain. Additional food will be bought through various activities of the Interact Club.

“They’re using money from their fundraisers to pay for this project,” Long said, including powderpuff football and other money raising efforts.

Martin hopes toiletry items can be added to the food supplied by the Blessing Box.

Efforts are under way to establish a spreadsheet system to keep track of the inventory and output for the project led by Sawyers and Martin, who drew praise from Principal Jason Dorsett.

“At Mount Airy High School, we believe in helping others and both of these students are a great representation of that,” he said. Dorsett added that he is proud of the pair for rallying fellow club members and students to aid their community.

Meanwhile, Long seeks to establish a local task force for child hunger on the heels of the Blessing Box campaign, which she hopes also can be expanded.

“What I’d like eventually is to have one at every school.”

