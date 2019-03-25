Fiddlers convention marks 10th year

Submitted photo Whitetop Mountain Band will be making its second appearance in the annual Surry Fiddlers Convention. -

DOBSON — A decade ago, the Surry Old Time Fiddlers Convention was created to keep alive the region’s music tradition. As organizers prepare for the 10th edition on April 5-6 at Surry Community College, they hope they are well on their way to achieving that mission.

The convention annually draws hundreds of musicians, young and old, who show their prowess on stringed instruments while vying for cash prizes in individual and band competitions.

Hundreds more turn out to listen to the competitions, take part in workshops, browse luthier displays and participate in dance contests.

“The college, county and town of Dobson were looking for something to celebrate the old time music heritage of Surry County, and 10 years later it’s still going strong,” said Buck Buckner, a member of the convention committee. “We don’t try to reinvent the wheel each year. We continue in the same fashion that we’ve always done, and it is well received.”

The Surry Old Time Fiddlers Convention kicks off each year on a Friday night with a traditional community dance featuring two well-known old time bands from the region. This year’s dance, at 7 p.m. on April 5, will have Mountain Park Old Time Band performing for the fourth time and Whitetop Mountain Band making its second appearance.

Saturday’s youth competitions are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with adult competitions from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., followed by band competitions at 7 p.m. Individual categories include fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin, folk song and dance, as well as a new category this year for fiddle/banjo duets.

“In the early 1900s before guitars were popular, quite often the dances would have a fiddler-banjo duet,” Buckner said. “This is something we probably should have been doing since day one and as we’ve put the word out, people agree that it’s a great idea.”

Paul Brown, the man who suggested the fiddle-banjo duet competition, returns this year to conduct the banjo workshop Saturday afternoon. Brown, who lives in Winston-Salem, is an award-winning musician, journalist and former NPR radio host.

Caroline Beverley of Elkin leads the guitar workshop. Beverley teaches guitar at the Junior Appalachian Musicians program in Sparta and at Surry Community College. The fiddle workshop is headed by fiddler Richard Bowman of the Slate Mountain Ramblers.

Admission is $5 daily, with children 12 and younger admitted at no charge. Contestants get in free Saturday. For info on the Surry Old Time Fiddlers Convention, call 336-366-4034 or visit: www.SurryOldTime.com. For lodging info, go to: www.YadkinValleyNC.com.

