Booksmarts

The following books have been received at the Mount Airy Public Library this week, and are available for checkout:

Fiction

Wolf Pack by C.J. Box, fiction

All the Wrong Places by Joy Fielding

When You Are Near by Tracie Peterson

The Unexpected Champion by Mary Connealy

A Lethal Legacy by Heather Graham

The First Lady by James Patterson

The Light Over London by Julia Kelly

Large Print Fiction

I Owe You One by Sophie Kinsella

Biography

Maid by Stephanie Land

***

Game Night will be held on Tuesdays, at 6 p.m. for all ages. There are games available here, but if you have games you’d like to share, please bring them. There’s interest in playing Dungeons and Dragons, if you’d like to join!

***

Preschool story times are held on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2- and 3-year-olds, and on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 4-and 5-year-olds.

***

Baby Storytime, for babies from birth to 24 months, will meet on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

***

The library has an Adult Coloring Class on Thursday nights, at 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. The library supplies coloring sheets, colored pencils, and markers, but are are welcome to bring their own supplies as well. The library plays relaxing music, and those participating enjoy hot drinks for those who’d like coffee or tea.

***

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m. This class is for everyone, but especially for those with limited mobility, due to conditions such as arthritis.

***

A new Classic Film Appreciation Society will meet on the last Monday night of each month, at 6 p.m., to watch timeless favorite movies from days gone by. We’ll pop popcorn, you bring your own soda. The movie for March 25 is “Casablanca,” with Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor, and Peter Lorre. The April movie will be “Singing in the Rain,” starring Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, and Donald O’Connor.

***

Want to move more in 2019? Want to learn a new skill? Join us as we give you an intro to English Country Dancing. We’ll meet on the last Saturday of each month.

***

The Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome.

***

Teens, aged 12-19 years old, are invited to a club at the library, called Choices, where we’ll discuss books, movies, music, art, whatever interests them. We will meet on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m.

***

There is an online book club for elementary aged students, that can be accessed with one of our library cards and a pin number, at the website www.nckids.overdrive.com. Use of this online library feature is free with your library card, and they have thousands of other titles to download and read. Check it out!

***

You are invited to a reception for the Mount Airy City Schools Art Show on Tuesday, March 26, at 6 p.m. The artwork will be on display until Thursday, April 25, stop by to view it anytime the library is open.

***

Meet the author Jane Tesh at the library on Wednesday, March 27, at 1 p.m. She will be discussing her newest book, Over the Edge.

***

Let’s go fly a kite! Let’s enjoy a spring day, on the back lawn of the library. Join us on Friday, April 5, at 4 p.m., and we’ll fly kites, blow bubbles, and throw paper airplanes on Go Fly a Kite Day!

***

The Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library are holding its annual Spring Book Sale from 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, through Saturday, April 13. Stop to shop, and support the library at the same time.

***

Meet NY Times and USA Today Bestselling Author Diane Chamberlain, on Thursday, April 11, at 6 p.m. She’ll be here to discuss her newest book, “The Dream Daughter,” and sign your copy. We will have books for sale here, as well.

***

It’s time for our annual Peeps Show Book Diorama Contest! Create a scene from a book, using the Peeps Easter treats as the characters. Entries are due on Monday, April 15, and the winner will be announced on April 20. Patrons will vote all week, and the winning entry will will an Easter basket full of goodies.

***

Teens and young adults are invited to create art in making a Jelly Bean Tree for Easter. Be here on Friday, April 19, at 4 p.m., to participate.

***

Our second annual Fairytale Festival will take place in the library, and on the library lawn, on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m.! Music, plays, art, storytelling, games, shopping — a great day of fun.

***

Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Julia Keller will be at the library on Saturday, April 27, at 1 p.m., for a discussion of her latest book in her Bell Elkins series.

***

The Dewey Decimal Players will perform their show, The Disappearing Prince, on both Tuesday and Wednesday, April 30 and May 1, at 6:30 p.m. each night, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Children’s Book Week. As always, the shows are free to attend.

***

