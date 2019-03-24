Bears get 3 in Governor’s School

Mount Airy City Schools Three juniors from Mount Airy High School have been accepted into the North Carolina Governor’s School for this summer: Ashton Rierson, left, Meredith Marion and Catherine Sawyers. - Mount Airy City Schools Posing with the granite monument outside the student commons area are Catherine Sawyers, left, Ashton Rierson, and Meredith Marion. -

Three juniors at Mount Airy High School have been accepted into the North Carolina Governor’s School for this summer.

Governor’s School, which lasts for five and a half weeks in the summer, is a residential program for intellectually gifted high school students, integrating academic disciplines, the arts, and unique courses on each of two campuses, noted Mount Airy City Schools.

“The curriculum focuses on the exploration of the most recent ideas and concepts in each discipline and does not involve credit, tests or grades,” says a press release from the school district.

”Students apply to a specific academic subject area, and school districts are limited to the number of nominations based on student body size. Academic nominations are also limited to current 11th-grade students.”

The district said that the acceptance rate is about 35 percent.

For this summer, MAHS nominated three students based on the nomination limit. Each of the three nominees completed the intensive application process, and all three nominations were accepted.

Meredith Marion and Ashton Rierson both applied in the area of Natural Science, and were accepted to Governor’s School East, which is held on the campus of Meredith College in Raleigh.

Catherine Sawyers applied in the area of English, and was accepted to Governor’s School West, which is held on the campus of Salem College in Winston-Salem.

