Patrick County Showcase set for April

The Memorial Building at Rotary Field in Stuart will be the site of a business exposition and job fair known as Patrick County Showcase next month.

The showcase will spotlight local businesses and services that they provide to the community. The event will be held on Thursday, April 11, in the Memorial Building at Rotary Field from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again that evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In conjunction with the showcase will be a job fair for businesses hiring seasonal or permanent part and full-time employees. Local colleges will be on site with information regarding traditional or certificate programs they offer.

“This showcase is a great opportunity for everyone in Patrick and surrounding areas to come see what services are available here,” said Rebecca Adcock, executive director of the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce. “If you are new to the area, come find out about all the great things to do and places to visit. There is something for everyone at this showcase. And, if you are looking for employment, it’s a great opportunity to meet with many potential employers at one place.”

Businesses interested in participating in the countywide event are encouraged to contact the chamber of commerce office at 276-694-6012 to sign up for a booth. The cost to participate is $50 for chamber members and $100 for non-members. Additional booths may be purchased for $40.

This event is being made possible by the collaborative effort between the chamber, the county Economic Development Association and the county and tourism departments. Cost for admission is $2 per person or two donated canned goods to benefit the Patrick County Food Bank. For more information, contact the chamber office at 276-694-6012.