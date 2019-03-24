Blaze destroys RV, camper

This RV, parked near a house on Country Club Road, was heavily damaged by a fire earlier today. - With flames still visible in the background, Mount Airy firefighters hose down a smoldering RV which caught fire this morning on Country Club Road. -

Few details were immediately available, but Mount Airy firefighters were called to the scene of a fire earlier today where an RV and a camper were ablaze near a house on Country Club Road.

Both the camper and RV appeared to sustain significant damage, though it was not clear if the house behind the two vehicles had caught fire or sustained any damage.

Additional details will be published as they become available.