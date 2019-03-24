Dr. Gravitte gets Chamber award

Jeff Linville | The News Dr. John Gravitte, center, receives the Small Business of the Year Award from the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce. Giving the award are, on left, Randy Collins, chamber president and CEO, and Todd Tucker, president of the Surry County Economic Development Partnership. - Jeff Linville | The News John Shelton, county emergency services director, receives the Outstanding Public Service Award from presenter Lauren Tate, of Cibirix. - Jeff Linville | The News Nathan Webb, right, accepts the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award, on behalf of the Mount Airy Rescue Squad where he serves as chief. Presenting the award is Craig Newsome, Duke Energy. - Jeff Linville | The News Libby Pell receives the Business Longevity Award from Curtis Taylor, Surry Communications, on behalf of the Derby Restaurant, which has been run by four generations of the same family for 82 years. - - Jeff Linville | The News Sean Parries, center, of Friendly Heating and Cooling, receives the Ambassador of the Year Award from Cristie Andrews, left, chamber membership director, and Sherry Stanley, The Mount Airy News advertising manager. - -

A local dentist office won Small Business of the Year, and two men dedicated to saving lives were honored as the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards dinner Thursday.

After a meal at Cross Creek Country Club, the chamber members saw nine awards given away, with Dr. John L. Gravitte finishing the night by getting the business award.

Just before that, John Shelton, Surry County emergency services director, received the Outstanding Public Service Award. Also, Nathan Webb, chief of the Mount Airy Rescue Squad, received the Duke Energy Citizenship & Service Award.

This comes two months after the chamber gave out its Citizen of the Year Award to John Priddy — or at least attempted to, as Priddy was in Florida for his daughter’s wedding. This time around, all of the recipients were present.

Todd Tucker, president of the Surry County Economic Development Partnership, presented the small business honor.

Not only does the John Gravitte office run a state-of-the-art dental practice, he noted, but the group follows through on the tag line next to its logo: Dentistry with Heart.

Tucker quoted from the company website, “We pride ourselves on reaching a level of care that is above that of any dental practice in the area to ensure our patient family receives the best dental care possible.”

Not only does the staff care about its patients, the practice gives back to the community in a big way, according to Tucker. Gravitte’s office gives back through various sponsorships, donations and educational outreach.

In addition to that, he added, “they host their annual Dentistry from the Heart: an event that provides free dental care to those in need in our community. Every year, multiple doctors, hygienists, dental assistants, office staff — as well as various community sponsors — come together to contribute their time, resources and talent for this event.”

Since 2015 these services have provided hundreds of patients with free cleanings, extractions, fillings, x-rays and oral cancer screenings.

In accepting the award, Gravitte said he was born and raised in this community and he feels lucky to be able to serve the people here.

He added that his staff and family deserve a lot of credit in making the community outreach possible.

Dr. Gravitte follows in the footsteps of Gates Pharmacy, which won the award a year earlier.

Other award presentations included:

• Lauren Tate of Cibirix presented the public service award to Shelton.

“When the worst happens, our public safety personnel respond,” she said. “He is on call for every disaster imaginable: hurricanes, snowstorms, fires, overdoses, suicides, murders, car accidents with injuries, and yes, fatal car accidents. He is on call 24/7/365.”

Shelton began his public service in 1969 as a firefighter, Tate said. He progressed to paramedic, EMS supervisor and EMS director.

His title of emergency services director means he is over more than the EMS. He supervises 911 communications, the fire marshal’s office, the HAZ-MAT team and serves as the point person with state and federal emergency efforts such as FEMA.

He has received many awards over the years, noted Tate, including one honor for reaching a spectacular 100 lives saved milestone as a paramedic.

“He is constantly striving for excellence in his department,” said County Manager Chris Knopf. “He puts in more hours than most, rarely takes a vacation, and works many nights and weekends because he simply loves his job. You will always find him on the job in the worst weather conditions and at the scene of horrifying accidents.”

“When the worst happens in our county, this is the person who is there to help,” said Tate. “And for that we are grateful.”

Shelton said he came by his life of service honestly.

He said he grew up pretty much across the street from where the Flat Rock School stood and was just a kid when it burned down. He said his father was one of the founding members of the volunteer fire department that arose from that tragedy. The first fire truck for the department was housed in his grandfather’s barn.

He said his father gave him some advice when he was growing up: “I don’t care what you do for a living, but try to help someone in some way every day.”

He said his wife Andrea deserved a lot of credit for putting up with his crazy hours, like staying late or leaving in the middle of the night.

• Craig Newsome, Duke Energy, said the Citizenship and Service Award goes out to non-profit groups that “positively impact the community through skilled use of time, talents and compassion.” Recipients of the award act as catalysts for others to get involved in civic and social activities.

Newsome said the Mount Airy Rescue Squad covers an area of 177 square miles with 30 members and has been in service for 58 years.

“During 2018 this group received the most calls of any volunteer agency, topping out at a total of 2,051 calls,” he said, which was a 3.2-percent increase over the year before. Adding in training days, community services and staff meetings, the total calls for service were 2,149.

“This number represents a total of 7,632 hours of service to the community,” said Newsome. “The squad traveled a total of 91,116 miles while answering the needs of the community. The members completed 1,373 hours of training to upgrade their rescue and lifesaving skills.”

The 30 volunteers don’t do all of this for the recognition, said Chief Nathan Webb. These folks are constantly being pulled away from their families and things they might want to be in service to others.

• Michael Fink, RidgeCrest, presented the Administrative Professional of the Year Award to Debbie Johnson, Surry Community College.

“She has served as an administrative assistant for over 10 years,” said Fink. “Her boss calls her ‘my right and left hand.’”

The nomination described Johnson as masterful at event planning, travel planning, bookkeeping, scheduling, prioritizing, overseeing multiple budgets and maintaining inventory.

Fink said her boss, Dr. Candace Holder at the college, stated, “She consistently exhibits a strong work ethic, integrity, intelligence, common sense, leadership skills, excellence, professionalism, positivity, and she exemplifies the core values of our organization.”

In briefly thanking the chamber, Johnson said that she would be retiring soon, and this is a great way to go out.

• Cory Early, Wayne Farms, said he was proud to be presenting a fairly new award, Agri-Business of the Year.

Wayne Farms was the first recipient of the award a year ago.

“Agriculture is still the biggest industry in Surry County, and there are many working farms all over our region,” said Early. “The farmer is still a critical part of our lives and makes sure that many of us have food on the table. Our award winner this year is a working farm that offers a number of other programs and services.”

Mayghan and Josh Watson accepted the award for The Farm in Dobson.

Mayghan said the farm began as one acre of tomatoes that Josh started growing while still in high school. Now they have 90 acres.

Years ago, one farm generated enough food for about 25 families, she noted. Today, however, 156 people are fed by each farmer, so efficiency is a key.

• The Mount Airy News presented the Ambassador of the Year Award. Sherry Stanley, advertising manager, called up Cristie Andrews, chamber membership director, to help describe the winner, Sean Parries of Friendly Heating and Cooling.

Ambassadors are volunteers who help with ribbon cuttings, events, presentations to members and more, noted Andrews. They will call on chamber members each month to check on them and see if there is any way the chamber can be of help.

Parries attended every event in 2018 and has become a great supporter of the organization, said Andrews. He even has been recruiting new members.

Sean isn’t flashy, loud or aggressive as a salesperson, but rather is the epitome of dedication and professionalism.

• The Business and Education Partner Award was presented by Misty Utt, Surry-Yadkin EMC, to Jody Phillips, Smith-Rowe.

Phillips worked closely with Surry County Schools to implement a new internship program. In the first year of the program he mentored four high school students.

He has opened up Smith-Rowe to student tours and teacher externships, said Utt. He serves on a business advisory council for Surry County Schools and Mount Airy City Schools.

He hosted the first-ever Surry County Construction Day in April and plans to make this an annual event. This day brought together 30 businesses connected with construction and more than 500 students.

Phillips said his efforts aren’t about making him or his business look good, nor is it about the schools. It is about giving teens better opportunities. He was hesitant at first, thinking that high school kids couldn’t help his company be successful, but he changed his mind.

This award was started in 2005 and was given out for five years before being discontinued. This is the first time the award has been given out since Shelton Vineyards won in 2009.

• Curtis Taylor, Surry Communications, presented the Business Longevity Award to the Derby Restaurant. Eighty-two years ago in 1937, Mount Airy was a sleepy North Carolina mill town with a big granite quarry, said Taylor.

“A new house cost $4,100 in 1937. You could rent a house for $26 a month,” he said.

“And at some point in 1937, a roadside place opened in Mount Airy selling sandwiches and beer, and business was good.

“The restaurant has seen many changes over the years, but somehow it has been able to stay in the family,” he said. “The fourth generation took over the business in 1999.”

Libby Pell accepted the award for the restaurant. She said the family has always worked hard and felt blessed to serve the community for so long.

• Jessica Roberts, of the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority, presented the Excellence in Tourism Award to Lenise Lynch and Hampton Inn of Mount Airy.

Roberts said visitors to the county will spend about $124 million, generating $19.35 million in payroll, this year.

She said the Hampton Inn has a direct impact on the tourism income for the county with all the guests that it welcomes each day. “This tourism business never shuts down and is open 24/7 … even in natural disasters, power outages, snowstorms and bad weather.”

For its 22 years of existence, the Mount Airy location has been ranked in the top 15 percent of all Hampton Inns globally, she said. Between late 2016 and September 2017, the hotel spent millions of dollars renovating the 125 guest rooms while remaining open at the same time.

Roberts read off several glowing comments left by visitors on the TripAdvisor website.

Lynch said the hotel couldn’t provide such great service without the efforts of all 35 employees. She said the hotel wants to continue to strive toward the vision that Zack Blackmon Sr. had for the business a quarter of a century ago.

