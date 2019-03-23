Board rejects loan plan in 3-2 vote

Commissioner Shirley Brinkley and Doug Carter, a financial consultant to Mount Airy, listen to comments being made across the meeting room by city council member Jon Cawley in opposition to a loan plan presented by Carter. -

Members of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners might not be Shakespeare fans, but a majority of them are heeding advice from his play “Hamlet” — “Neither a borrower nor a lender be.”

The board voted 3-2 Thursday night against a controversial plan for the city government to take out a $2.1 million loan to fund infrastructure work related to the Spencer’s redevelopment project downtown. Commissioners Jon Cawley, Jim Armbrister, and Shirley Brinkley voted against the loan, while Steve Yokeley and Dean Brown favored the loan.

Instead, the board will dip into the municipality’s fund balance — also known as its savings, or surplus — for the money to make utility, street/sidewalk and other improvements on former textile property now owned by the city government. The infrastructure work is required as part of an agreement approved last year to accommodate a $7.8 million, 65-unit apartment complex being developed at the site.

The big question lately has been how to pay for those improvements, for which the commissioners awarded a $1.75 million construction contract to J.G. Coram Co. of Mount Airy on Jan. 17. The total $2.1 million figure includes a contingency budget to cover unforeseen expenses, along with engineering and financing costs.

Doug Carter, a consultant hired by city officials last year to advise them on financial issues, brought the loan plan to the table Thursday night, calling for funds to be borrowed from Branch Banking and Trust for a term of 15 years. BB&T was one of three institutions submitting proposals.

While Carter advised the commissioners that a favorable (3.29 percent) interest rate was offered, there were skeptics among them and citizens who spoke during a required public hearing on the loan.

This produced disagreements on the financial practicality of appropriating money from the city’s fund balance for the infrastructure expense vs. taking out the loan. While some said this would save interest costs, which have been estimated at around $600,000, others seemed wary of siphoning from the surplus fund that is clouded by a degree of uncertainty.

Surplus size debated

The actual size of the city’s fund balance, or savings, was disputed Thursday night by hearing speakers, with varying figures thrown around.

Mount Airy’s last audit — for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2018 — listed a fund balance of $12,693,548. But $1,667,708 of that is restricted from being allocated under state law — leaving $10.9 million available to appropriate for any general fund budget purpose.

Since the municipality maintains a separate budget for water/sewer operations, these also have a fund balance — for a combined total put at around $15 million.

“Out of $15 million, I think we could stand $2.1 million,” said John Pritchard, a citizen who spoke against going into debt. “I don’t think the use of $2.1 million would deplete the fund balance.”

Paul Eich, who along with Pritchard is a frequent critic of city budget practices, cited the interest costs posed.

“It makes absolutely no sense to me as a taxpaying citizen,” Eich said during the hearing.

He wondered why city officials would even consider such a move and questioned an apparent urgency to go the loan route. There is no “rush to do it — let’s don’t do it,” Eich urged the commissioners.

He further mentioned an involvement by the Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein law firm of Charlotte as special counsel for the loan package, reminding the audience that this is the firm of attorney Mac McCarley.

McCarley was contracted by the city government in 2016 to assist it with the Spencer’s redevelopment at a cost expected to total around $40,000 — but wound up in the $300,000 range before officials severed ties with him.

Eich said the firm did “a nice job on us,” and referred to the fool-me-once proverb.

Another hearing speaker, Bryan Grote, a local financial expert who has offered advice to Mount Airy officials on the Spencer’s project since last year, took an opposing view from Eich and Pritchard.

“I actually don’t have a problem with the proposed borrowing,” Grote said.

He added that the real question surrounds why officials would want to spend down the fund balance, especially with no plan in place to meet capital (major building- and equipment-related) needs facing Mount Airy estimated at $24 million over the next 10 years.

“And that very much bothers me as a citizen,” Grote remarked.

Board weighs in

Grote based his comments on the hit the general fund balance of $10.9 million would take by foregoing the loan.

However, responding to a question from Cawley, city Finance Director Pam Stone said the water/sewer system fund balance can be used for the infrastructure work pertaining to those utilities, with other improvements requiring that of the general fund.

Both Cawley and Armbrister, in leaning against the loan, expanded the discussion to include the huge sums the Spencer’s redevelopment has cost the municipality so far (more than $1 million) since buying the old textile site in 2014.

Both board members expressed concerns about further infrastructure improvements the city might face in addition to those costing $2.1 million, and the seemingly never-ending expenses posed overall.

“We already know how this is going to go,” a skeptical-sounding Cawley said in reference to what has occurred to date with the Spencer’s redevelopment financially and the probability of similar problems.

“This is how this thing has turned into the boondoggle this has become.”

Should the city be forced to borrow money in the future for such purposes, Armbrister worries that the repeated loan activity would draw scrutiny from the Local Government Commission (LGC). It is a state oversight agency that must approve long-term financing agreements obligating taxpayers.

In March of last year, the LGC rejected a city funding plan for a Barter Theatre expansion, deeming it too risky.

At one point Thursday night, Cawley asked Carter, the financial adviser — who earlier had said the loan proposed for Mount Airy is consistent with what other cities do — if those with cash on hand always borrow.

“No,” Carter replied.

On the other side of the spectrum, Yokeley said it would be irresponsible to reduce the surplus. Yokeley supports a formalized plan for using that money in a responsible manner, including not relying on it to balance the city budget.

Commissioner Shirley Brinkley and Doug Carter, a financial consultant to Mount Airy, listen to comments being made across the meeting room by city council member Jon Cawley in opposition to a loan plan presented by Carter. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Borrow-this.jpg Commissioner Shirley Brinkley and Doug Carter, a financial consultant to Mount Airy, listen to comments being made across the meeting room by city council member Jon Cawley in opposition to a loan plan presented by Carter.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

