Renee Weddle and some of her students line up for a picture shortly after she was named 2019-2020 Teaching Assistant of the Year for Dobson Elementary School. - Siomara Baltazar poses for a picture with some of her students who help celebrate the news that she is the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year for Dobson Elementary School. -

Siomara Baltazar has been named teacher of the year at Dobson Elementary School, while Renee Weddle has been tapped as teaching assistant of the year.

Baltazar teaches fifth grade science and social studies, helps to lead the student council as well as the robotics club.

”She is always ready to lend a helping hand with a smile on her face but the thing she is most known for is the relationships she has with her students,” the school said in announcing her selection.

Weddle has worked in every grade level since she started working at Dobson a number of years ago.

”She has a passion for learning that she shares with not only the students, but also the teachers she works with daily,” the school said. “She is dependable, caring and is always available to lend a helping hand.”