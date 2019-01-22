Pilot board rezones property

Bill Colvard | The News Town planner Andy Goodall shows the town board a map of the area under consideration for rezoning. -

At the Jan. 14 meeting of Pilot Mountain’s town board, the commissioners approved a request for a zoning change after a public hearing and a great deal of discussion.

The property, located at 403 S. Key St., is a small one. Unlike its neighbors, it was zoned residential, and a request was put in by the owner, Greg Smith, to convert the residential (RH) zoning to General Business (GB).

Smith said his father operated an auto garage on the property until 1989, and that it had been used as an auto business since the 1950s and probably before, and there was reason to believe a wagon repair shop had been on the property in the early 1900s.

“We thought it was zoned for business,” said Smith.

It was only after finding a new business tenant for the location that the property’s non-compliant zoning came to light.

Town planner Andy Goodall reported to the board that the planning board had reviewed Smith’s request and found that it was not consistent with the town’s land-use plan, but that rezoning was warranted due to the property’s history of being used for business, and that it is not conducive to residential use.

The planning board and town staff suggested the board approve the zoning request and amend the land-use plan.

Cheryl Pruitt said her home on Butler Street backs up to the property under discussion.

“Butler Street is a nice, quiet, residential street,” she said. “This has concerned about everyone there. We don’t know what kind of business is going in there.”

Pruitt added she didn’t want something that was going to make the area she was living in look bad.

Randy Kottwitz, owner of R&J Tree Service, stood up to address concerns about his business, which has leased the property.

He said his tree service, which has been in business for five years, is at the point he needs commercial space. He said the property would be maintained as an office and as parking space for his equipment. There would be no customers coming and going, except possibly a few to buy firewood stacked on the property which he planned to sell and donate to needy local families. He said as soon as cleanup was completed, he planned to park most of the smaller equipment inside the building, but rain and mud was slowing down the process.

“From a business standpoint, we want people to like the way it looks,” he added.

After the public hearing concluded, and the matter came up on the agenda of the regular meeting, Goodall again took the podium and said that Kottwitz’s statements about firewood changed everything. Storing items to be sold outside is not covered under General Business zoning and would require a conditional-use permit, a much more complex procedure that hadn’t been prepared for.

Kottwitz said he would either not sell firewood or would store it inside.

“Most of the wood is donated to families in Pilot Mountain and Surry County anyway,” he said.

Questions from commissioners about number of vehicles, operating hours, noise levels and the difficulty of enforcing noise levels led Pruitt to exclaim, “Now I’m really becoming concerned.”

After much discussion, the board proposed that the request be approved with the caveat that business hours be restricted to 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. and there be no more than five vehicles parked outside.

Smith agreed to the conditions, and Goodall walked the board through the motion process to approve the request.

Town planner Andy Goodall shows the town board a map of the area under consideration for rezoning. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_4995.jpg Town planner Andy Goodall shows the town board a map of the area under consideration for rezoning. Bill Colvard | The News

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.