Giant Scrabble draws small crowd

Not every idea can be a solid-gold hit, but that doesn’t stop the Mount Airy Public Library from continuing to throw stuff out there and to keep trying when it comes to programming.

A game of Giant Scrabble on Saturday failed to capture the attention of a large crowd. Six people showed up for an event that has drawn a dozen folks in the past.

“It’s been in the newspaper, it’s been on the radio, it’s been on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram,” said library assistant Angela Llewellyn. “And I always encourage people who do know to pass it on.”

But inevitably, went on Llewellyn, afterward she will hear from people who say they wish they’d known about a particular event, so they could have been there.

“I don’t know how else to reach people,” she said. “I just keep trying,” she said. “Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. The cold, winter months seem like a good time to play games inside. And I already had the game pieces, so if it doesn’t cost anything, why not go for it?”

The group that did play, ranging in age from five to considerably more than five, filled the giant Scrabble board, scrapping for every word and every point, and seemed to enjoy themselves doing so.

Jackson Stevens, who is 9 years old but pointed out he will be ten in May, teamed up with his little brother Daniel, age 5, to form Team J&D. Their father, Travis Stevens, christened himself Team Daddy.

Olivia Jessup took on the moniker Team Olivia, saying, “I am going to get bested by a bunch of kids because I can’t spell.”

Llewellyn played as Team Library. Travis Stevens had to leave before the game was over, and scorekeeper Roger Morrison stepped up to take his place.

Prior to play, Llewellyn had created an enormous replica of a Scrabble board on the floor of the library’s multipurpose room by using masking tape to mark off squares. The letter tiles were laminated cards about the size of a sheet of printer copy paper, with the words “letter game” on the back of them, which Llewellyn had purchased from Oriental Trading. The premium letter and word scores were indicated by sheets of copy paper placed in the appropriate spaces.

“It takes three rolls of tape,” Llewellyn said, prior to play, in case anyone wished to recreate the game at home.

It became obvious soon that Morrison knew what he was doing, when someone asked what happened if you used all of your letters in a single turn.

“That’s 50 points,” he said. “And if you can manage to get the word “quiz” on a triple word score, you’ve practically won the game.”

Midway through the game, the Stevens brothers scored two words in one play, “zips” and “shots” and with the help of some double letter scores, racked up 32 points from that one turn.

Taking the next turn, Jessup said, “I knew it. I’m going to be bested by a bunch of kids.”

Several players at that point in the game were bemoaning the fact they had either way too many, or way too few, vowels.

“I’m a librarian. I should have more words,” wailed Llewellyn during a particularly rough patch.

Jackson said he had never played Scrabble before, but he liked it, and would probably play again.

Near the end of the game, a few questionable words were called out, but not officially challenged. By the time the board was almost completely full, and the replacement letters all gone, players began to try to help each other out to squeeze just a few more letters on the board.

At a suggestion to pool letters to create one final word, Morrison drew the line and said, “No. That is too much cheating.”

When all was done, the Stevens’ brothers scored 122 points. Llewellyn scored 125 points and Jessup scored 127. Morrison declined to give his score.

The players pooled their remaining letters to spell out a message for a group photo. “We quit,” it read.

