Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Bobby Widner, of Cedar Ridge Road, Mount Airy, reported a burglary on Dec. 28. Around 7 a.m. he discovered that someone had attempted to pry into a window casing, causing $50 in damage.

• Sarah Taylor, of Gwyn Avenue, Mount Airy, reported a stolen trailer on Dec. 28. She said her 2012 Leonard Aluminum utility trailer (valued at $2,000) was last known secure on Dec. 21 before she discovered it missing around 11 a.m. on Dec. 28. Also missing were two black tire stops ($150).

• Austin Sumner, of Mount Airy, reported a larceny on Dec. 28. He said his 2000 Chevy S10 pickup was parked on South Main Street in the city between Dec. 21-28 when someone stole the catalytic converter ($500) off of it.

• Russell Pike, of McBride Road, Mount Airy, reported property damage on Dec. 28. He said around 5 p.m. he discovered that his 1992 Dodge Caravan had a broken rear passenger window ($125) by an unknown person.

• Billy Semones and Carrie Hawks, of Hamburg Street, Mount Airy, reported a larceny on Dec. 29. They said between June 2017 and September 2018 someone entered the residence and took a Social Security card, Walmart credit card and an N.C. EBT card.

• Karen Moorefield, of Walnut Drive, Mount Airy, and Roger Moss, of Mount Airy, reported a break-in Dec. 29. They said between July 29 and Dec. 29 someone damaged a basement door ($100) at Moorefield’s address and stole a Northstar pressure washer ($1,200), 18-foot washing pole ($250), 125-foot hose ($125) and a 50-foot hose ($25).

• Danny Ramey, Gilmer Miller Road, Lowgap, reported larceny on Dec. 29. He said between Dec. 24-29 someone stole two loads of firewood ($100) from his home.

• Jennifer Hooker, of Country Meadow Lane, Pilot Mountain, reported a break-in on Dec. 30. She said on Nov. 30 a neighbor broke into her home and stole $300 in cash and 28 pills of Suboxone, a medication used to treat opioid abuse.

• Donna and James Harrell, of Slate Road, Mount Airy, reported a stolen vehicle on Dec. 30. They said between 8 p.m. the night before and 12:53 p.m. that day someone took their 2001 Buick LeSabre and wrecked it off Holly Springs Road.

• Thomas Ray, of Poplar Springs Road, Elkin, reported a stolen vehicle on Dec. 30. He said between 10 a.m. the day before and 10 a.m. that day, someone damaged a Master lock to gain entry to a building where they stole a 1996 Kawasaki 300 four-wheeler ($3,000), a Husqvarna 50 chainsaw ($289), a Skilsaw ($150) and a Milwaukee 5-inch grinder ($250). The report says the four-wheeler was later recovered, but the case was closed as leads were exhausted on the other items.

• Two men reported discovering a Toyota SUV on Dec. 30 that had been reported stolen. James Conner of Walker Road, Elkin, and Britton Settle, Georgia Avenue, Mount Airy, found Settle’s 2011 FJ Cruiser ($25,000) in an open land area on Walker Road not far from Conner’s residence.

• Raymond Collins and Mary Brown, of Siloam Road, reported a break-in on Jan. 4. They said sometime on Dec. 28 someone entered the residence and stolen a .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol ($300), a magazine and some ammo.

• The Mount Airy Livestock Exchange, on Locust Lane, Mount Airy, reported a break-in on Jan. 5. Jerri Joines reported that between Jan. 1-5 someone damaged a door frame ($40) and stole $1,000 in cash from the business.

• Jonathan Pell, of Buena Vista Drive, Pilot Mountain, reported a break-in on Jan. 5. He said around 8:15 a.m. he discovered that someone had entered the residence and stolen $90 and 87 pills of alprazolam, also known by the brand name Valium.

• Christopher Rachel, of West Virginia, reported larceny from a vehicle on Jan. 5. Rachel said a 2012 Ford F450 suffered $2,000 in damage when someone broke into it to steal three Stihl concrete saws ($5,460) and two rivet buster jack hammers ($2,000). The truck and equipment belong to the Penhall Company of Grand Prairie, Texas.

