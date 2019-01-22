Fire damages Wrenn Avenue residence

Mount Airy firefighters deploy at the scene of the blaze Tuesday morning. -

A Tuesday morning fire caused $40,000 in damages to a Mount Airy home and displaced its residents.

The incident was reported at 9:55 a.m. at the home of Grey Coble at 222 Wrenn Ave., located off North Main Street in the vicinity of Grace Moravian Church. The cause of the blaze has been ruled as accidental, linked to an electrical problem.

Mount Airy Fire Department members were undergoing emergency medical continuing education training at the Rockford Street station when the alarm came in “and we all took out of here,” Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said. Fifteen firefighters responded altogether.

Upon rushing to the scene, smoke was visible from the single-story brick structure containing a basement where Coble, a business owner, has an office.

“He had just left his house and been gone about 35 to 40 minutes and got back,” Poindexter related.

“And as soon as he got back he opened the door and he couldn’t even see back to his office it was so thick and black,” the fire chief said of the smoke confronting Coble.

After firefighters were summoned, a primary task for them involved making sure the blaze didn’t spread to the upper portion of the house and cause damage there.

Although they accomplished that, the main floor did incur smoke damage to wall surfaces, clothing and other property which Poindexter thinks will require the services of a cleaning company.

Meanwhile, fire damage was reported to the basement and office items there, with a garage of the home also affected.

“It was some significant damage,” Poindexter said of the overall tally estimated at $40,000, including $25,000 to the structure and $15,000 to contents.

The two occupants of the residence are expected to be displaced at least a couple of days. The local Red Cross was on the scene to assist them with temporary lodging.

“Of course, the temperatures didn’t help,” Poindexter said of readings around the 25-degree mark at the time of the fire. “We had some icing around” the scene.

The blaze was brought under control about 12 minutes after firefighters arrived, equipped with two engines, the department’s ladder truck and three support vehicles.

In addition to city fire personnel and the Red Cross, the resources of the Surry County Emergency Medical Services, Mount Airy police and public works departments and Duke Energy were called for at the home.

No injuries resulted.

