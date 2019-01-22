Sunrise Rotary donates $25K to schools

Submitted photo The Surry Sunrise Rotary Club recently gave the Surry County Schools $12,500 it had raised for the school system’s backpack program. Pictured here are, from left, Chip Pulliam, club president; Dale Badgett, club member; Dr. Travis Reeves, superintendent of Surry County Schools, Dr. Terri Mosley, school board chairman, Clark Goings, board vice chair, board member Brian Moser, club members Jeff Boyles and Lesa Hensley, school board members Mamie Sutphin and Earlie Coe, and club member John Priddy. - Submitted photo The Surry Sunrise Rotary Club gave $12,500 to the Mount Airy school system for its backpack program. Pictured here are, from left, club president Chip Pulliam, School Superintendent and club member Dr. Kim Morrison, and club members Lesa Hensley, Steve Norman, Chip Carriker, Paul Madren, John Priddy, Tycho Wood, Catrina Alexander, P.J. Snow, Cathy Eckenrod and Skip Eckenrod. Also onhand but not pictured was Carrie Venable. -

The Surry Sunrise Rotary Club recently distributed funds raised from their Flight for Kids Pigeon Race event to the Surry County School Board and the Mount Airy City School Board.

Each school system received a check for $12,500, funds that are earmarked for food insecurity issues in the Mount Airy and Surry County community.

The fundraising event had its beginnings three years ago, when club chair Steve Norman brought a fundraising idea to the Surry Sunrise Rotary Club. That idea was to hold a pigeon race and sell tickets for $100. Each ticket holder would be randomly assigned a pigeon and the first bird back to the loft would win its ticket holder prize money.

Norman races pigeons and had learned about a successful fundraiser that other pigeon racing clubs had organized and felt it was something the Surry Sunrise Club could do with his loft’s pigeons.

Members tossed around the idea and Flight for Kids took off. The club decided that all proceeds would go to Mount Airy City Schools’ and Surry County Schools’ backpack programs. These programs send food home with students who may not have enough to eat over the weekends and holidays.

In the first year of the event, the club was able to donate $4,000 to each school district. “Sunrise is always working to put “Service Above Self” and in the second year they added 100 birds to the race which enabled more money to go toward the children in need. In the second year of the event, the club excitedly gave $8,000 to each school district.

In 2018, the event’s third operation, Club Chair Lesa Hensley presented a goal of $25,000 to the club. With no more birds being added to the race, that meant the community and local businesses would be needed to meet this lofty goal. They did not disappoint. Through generous donations, the club was able to meet its goal of $25,000.