Arts council eyeing new $4 million building

Plans by the Surry Arts Council for raising $4 million to build a multi-purpose facility in Mount Airy — which would include a Siamese Twins museum — have been green-lighted by city leaders.

Arts council officials are envisioning a three-story structure containing about 12,000 square feet which would be located on the opposite side of Rockford Street from the Andy Griffith Playhouse and Andy Griffith Museum.

The site eyed does not front that street, with Tanya Jones, SAC executive director, describing it as municipal-owned property situated between the Mount Airy Public Library parking lot and Hutchens Cleaners and Laundry.

While the centerpiece of the proposed facility is a museum housing artifacts of the Original Siamese Twins and other displays, along with a statue of the pair and an Asian garden, it also addresses a space crunch of the arts organization.

“This would just be us spreading out a little bit,” said Jones, who explained that in addition to the facilities dedicated to the Siamese Twins, classroom and meeting space is planned to alleviate present cramped conditions.

“Right now, our board is meeting in the lobby of the playhouse,” she said of the group that oversees Surry Arts Council operations.

“I’m sorry — we have no room,” Jones added, with any such space available among existing buildings also open to the public, including tourists and other visitors. “We currently do not have any private spaces,” which would be provided with the new facility, she said.

The spot planned for it overlooks Blackmon Amphitheatre, which Jones says will reflect an efficient use of the space available — a multi-storied facility rather than a close-to-the-ground “ranch-style” approach. “We’re going to go up with the building instead of down.”

Among its other planned features will be restrooms to serve both group tours and amphitheater concerts.

Jones asked the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners Thursday night to allow the use of the city-owned property for the multi-purpose structure if the funding is raised.

The board responded by approving that request in a 5-0 vote.

Commissioners agreed that the Siamese Twins museum and Asian component could draw an untapped contingent of tourists to town, apart from the Mayberry enthusiasm linked to native son Andy Griffith.

Eng, Chang museum

Although multiple local facilities celebrate Griffith’s heritage, including a museum dedicated to him and a statue of Sheriff Andy and Opie heading to the fishing hole outside the playhouse bearing his name, no similar rallying point exists for the Siamese Twins.

The pair known as Eng and Chang Bunker hailed from what is today known as Thailand, gaining fame as attractions in P.T. Barnum’s circus due to their physical oddity of being conjoined at the sternum. They settled down in the Mount Airy area and died in the late 1800s.

Jones eagerly is anticipating the project that will provide more space for the Surry Arts Council, but as a great-great-granddaughter of Eng Bunker, she is particularly excited about the component highlighting their unique lives.

Plans call for the Siamese Twins statue and small Asian garden to be located outside the front entrance to the new multi-purpose building/museum.

Those components are coinciding with a growing relationship between Thailand and Mount Airy over their common link, the Siamese Twins.

In recent years, representatives of the Royal Thai Embassy in Washington have attended the annual reunion of Bunker descendants here. Along with being extremely proud of the twins, officials in Thailand increasingly are embracing its relationship with the U.S.

This included a celebration of the 180th anniversary of that bond in 2013.

In addition to the many twins descendants who would appreciate the opportunity to visit a local museum honoring them and their Southeast Asian culture, Jones believes the facility has appeal for the sizable Thai population in the U.S. and elsewhere.

“This thing’s pretty international,” Commissioner Shirley Brinkley said regarding the reach of the Surry Arts Council project.

Diverse funding sought

In developing the new building, Jones is employing the same successful model used for the Andy Griffith Playhouse and Blackmon Amphitheatre in recent years.

The arts group raised funds for and constructed each building on city property. “Both buildings were built with the blessing of the city and were turned over to the city for ownership upon completion,” Jones stated in a proposal to Mount Airy officials.

“We will not be doing a capital campaign,” she said of the latest effort.

Instead, the Surry Arts Council will explore grants and other funding from a variety of sources. This includes national arts entities and foundations, state and local government and businesses, in addition to support from Eng and Chang descendants and possibly the Thai community.

Commissioner Jim Armbrister asked Jones at last Thursday night’s meeting what will happen if the arts group falls short of its $4 million fundraising goal.

She replied that the plans will be revised to fit what money is generated.

Commissioner Brinkley expressed confidence in the endeavor, pointing out that the Surry Arts Council has a good track record of raising funds and “paying their bills.”

Jones suggested a timeline for constructing the new building, saying the best-case scenario would be sometime in 2020.

Siamese Twins museum to be included

By Tom Joyce

