Martin Luther King remembered at museum

Bill Colvard |The News Youth Dreamer Award winners and award presenters are acknowledged. - Bill Colvard |The News Event organizers Cheryl Yellow Fawn Scott, left, and LaDonna McCarther, right, enjoy a musical number. - Bill Colvard |The News The Brown Sisters sing. - Bill Colvard |The News Marie Nicholson, left, creatively interprets “Mary, did you know?” sung by Bob Chilton, right. - - Bill Colvard |The News Mount Airy Honor Guard opened the program. - - Bill Colvard |The News Evelyn Gentry Howe was the evening’s guest speaker. - - Submitted photo | MAMRH Dr. David Shockley, president of Surry Community College, left, presents the Dreamer Award 2019 to Tony Searcy. - -

Celebrations of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday started locally on Saturday night at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.

The 14th-annual program, “In the Spirit of Martin Luther King, Jr: Surry Countians Continuing the Dream,” was a full evening of music, awards and speakers, co-sponsored by the Surry County branch of National Association of University Women.

“I’m very excited about tonight,” said LaDonna McCarther before the program began. “This is our 14th year of doing this, but we’re doing some things differently tonight.” McCarther and her sister, Cheryl Yellow Fawn Scott, are the primary organizers of the annual event.

Tony Searcy was awarded the 2019 Dreamer Award, presented by Dr. David Shockley, Surry Community College president.

The 2019 Youth Dreamer Award was presented to six young people: Shay Robinson, Johnathon Smith, Donavon Greene, Darius Nicholson, Barack Galloway, Kyra France and Matthew Bowman. The awards were presented by Ellie Easter, Dalila Nicholson, Jaimi Scott, Cheryl Yellow Fawn Scott and Kelly Holder.

The evening’s keynote speaker, Evelyn Gentry Howie, began with a song, before delivering a talk “Because you loved me.”

“My symbolic DNA is all over this room. I feel loved,” said the Surry County native who now lives in Winston-Salem. She is the immediate past president of the Winston-Salem branch of National Association of University Women (NAUW), and is now serving as Southeast sectional director of the organization.

Howie spent her career working for Los Angeles Unified School System after receiving a master’s degree in special education from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.

Each year, longtime Surry County families are recognized. For 2019, the Juanita Bowman Tatum and William Price Tatum family was added to the list. Histories of the recognized families are added to the museum’s archives of local history.

Page Searcy read several of Dr. Martin Luther King’s inspirational quotations early in the evening, including: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”

A wide range of music was performed by entertainers including: Bob Chilton who sang with a creative interpretation by Marie Nicholson, the Brown sisters, the Donnie Nicholson family, Ellen Eich, the Aaron McCarther family, the Sylvia Lowry family, Angelo and Elma Cokley, the Dennis France family and Roxanne Beamer.

Refreshments and socializing followed the program.

