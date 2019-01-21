Speaker says wall latest civil rights threat

Those attending Monday's 29th-annual Martin Luther King Day Luncheon in Mount Airy hold hands during a group singing of "We Shall Overcome." - The Rev. Diane P. Harper, keynote speaker for Monday’s event, urges her audience to get involved in the continuing civil rights struggle over issues including immigration. Dr. Evelyn Thompson is seated to the left. - A band known as Milk performs rock classics during lunch on Monday. - Marie Nicholson, first vice president of the Surry County NAACP chapter, leads an audience rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Also pictured is Elder Craig Smith, who recently was elected president of the group. - -

Keynote speakers for Martin Luther King Jr. Day events typically praise his work while saying the civil rights struggle continues, with attendees at a gathering Monday in Mount Airy told to look no farther than the wall President Trump wants to build along the US-Mexican border.

“How can we be silent when innocent children are dying at our border?” the Rev. Diane P. Harper asked her audience during the 29th-annual MLK Luncheon at L.H. Jones Alumni Auditorium, sponsored by the Surry County NAACP chapter.

Also, Harper wondered how anyone can be silent when federal workers have been furloughed — due to a government shutdown in a dispute between President Trump and Democratic congressional leaders over southern border wall funding — and subjected to the most-difficult days of their lives, possibly including poverty and homelessness.

‘“The benefits of the Civil Rights Movement are being trampled with each passing day,” the reverend continued, with America’s middle class shrinking and rights being lost.

Harper, a retired U.S. Navy chaplain praised by the person introducing her Monday as a “great teacher, preacher and counselor,” spoke around the event’s theme of “Staying Committed to the Cause of Justice.”

“We’ve come a long way since the sixties,” Harper acknowledged regarding the gains forged under King’s leadership and lasting vision, but “we can’t sit back and rest on our laurels.”

Earlier during Monday’s luncheon program — for which 120 tickets were sold — Surry County NAACP First Vice President Marie Nicholson had reminded everyone that the organization was founded nationally in 1909 with a broad mission. That was to ensure equality for all minorities in educational, political, employment and other realms, which Nicholson said is still relevant today.

In her keynote address, the Rev. Harper referred to that mission when discussing the immigrants trying to enter the U.S. She argued that anyone committed to the cause of justice can’t allow walls to be built.

Harper suggested that if asylum seekers gathered at the border aren’t afforded due process, the pendulum eventually will swing toward other minority groups. “If we remain silent, who will speak when the tide runs our way?”

The luncheon speaker, quoting late South African leader and former political prisoner Nelson Mandela, said being free does not involve just ridding oneself of chains but fighting for others’ liberty.

Words of the Creator also support the need for justice and equality for all, she said: “He (God) loves all — not just one or two races.”

Harper further offered a comment from founding father Benjamin Franklin: “Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”

She had strong words of her own for President Donald Trump’s role in the ongoing impasse, saying at one point that a “tyrant” is occupying the White House, and calling the government shutdown an “insane gesture.”

“It is not a time to let hatred divide us,” Harper said of the border wall issue that is being hotly debated by those occupying different sides of the political spectrum.

Solution seen

“If we want to fight injustice, we must be willing to get involved,” Harper said.

Along with others cited, she referred to comments from Dr. King, including his statement from a pulpit in Selma, Alabama, in 1965: “A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right.”

The many such words of King uttered during the civil rights struggle still ring true, according to Harper, but his work is incomplete and the fight is not won, as evidenced by recent events.

Harper’s remarks frequently produced applause and approving shouts, with longtime local NAACP official Faye Carter remarking afterward that there is also much to be done on the home front.

“You would be fooling yourselves if you think injustice does not occur in Surry County,” Carter told the multi-racial audience, which she praised for containing many young people.

Also during Monday’s event, Mount Airy Mayor David Rowe read a special proclamation in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a time to renew King’s commitment in advocating liberty and justice for everyone.

Those attending Monday’s 29th-annual Martin Luther King Day Luncheon in Mount Airy hold hands during a group singing of "We Shall Overcome." https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_King-this-1.jpg Those attending Monday’s 29th-annual Martin Luther King Day Luncheon in Mount Airy hold hands during a group singing of "We Shall Overcome."

The Rev. Diane P. Harper, keynote speaker for Monday’s event, urges her audience to get involved in the continuing civil rights struggle over issues including immigration. Dr. Evelyn Thompson is seated to the left. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_King-this-2-2.jpg The Rev. Diane P. Harper, keynote speaker for Monday’s event, urges her audience to get involved in the continuing civil rights struggle over issues including immigration. Dr. Evelyn Thompson is seated to the left. A band known as Milk performs rock classics during lunch on Monday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_King-this-3.jpg A band known as Milk performs rock classics during lunch on Monday. Marie Nicholson, first vice president of the Surry County NAACP chapter, leads an audience rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Also pictured is Elder Craig Smith, who recently was elected president of the group. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_King-this-4.jpg Marie Nicholson, first vice president of the Surry County NAACP chapter, leads an audience rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Also pictured is Elder Craig Smith, who recently was elected president of the group.

Attendees of MLK Day event urged to ‘get involved’

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.