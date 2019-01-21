Tow truck driver killed Saturday

A State Road tow trucker operator was killed over the weekend.

Benny Gray Sprinkle, 59, of State Road, was working for Moody’s Garage in State Road loading a vehicle on a rollback at shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday night when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle traveling westbound, said John Shelton, director of Surry County Emergency Services.

The wreck happened on N.C. 268 Bypass west of the Pleasant Hill Road overpass, with traffic backed up for some distance as EMS and law enforcement worked the scene.

Shelton said the Elkin Police Department and N.C. Highway Patrol investigated the wreck jointly.

Capt. Josh Tulbert with Elkin Police said Sunday that no additional information could be released at that time, including the name of the driver of the vehicle which struck Sprinkle. Tulbert said law enforcement was still conducting interviews and assessing the case. Once completed, he said that he and other law enforcement and EMS officials would present the case to the District Attorney’s office to determine if charges would be filed.

“As far as the weather goes, the amount of rain falling last night varied throughout the night,” Tulbert said of conditions at the time of the accident in comments he made Sunday. “It was indeed dark and raining in Elkin at the time of the call.”

State Road Volunteer Fire Department was one of many fire and emergency groups expressing condolences on social media following the wreck. Sunday morning, the department’s Facebook page read, “While the staff of Moody’s doesn’t wear State Road bunker gear, they are part of our family. Our prayers go out to his family, the Moody’s family, and those who responded last night.”

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_breaking-news-2.jpg