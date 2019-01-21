Booksmarts

The following books have been received at the Mount Airy Public Library this week, and are available for checkout:

Fiction

Leaving Lavendar Tides by Colleen Coble

Large Print Fiction

Pandemic by Robin Cook

Double Blinds by Iris and Roy Johansen

Second Time Around by Beverly Jenkins

Liar, Liar by Lisa Jackson

Trigger Warning by William W. Johnston

Her Fear by Shelley Shepard Gray

Who the Bishop Knows by Vannetta Chapman

The Homestead by Linda Byler

Non-fiction

Presidents of War by Michael Beschloss

Practical Solutions for Back Pain Relief by Dana Santas

***

Game Night will be held on Tuesdays, at 6 p.m. for all ages. There are games available here, but if you have games you’d like to share, please bring them. There’s interest in playing Dungeons and Dragons, if you’d like to join!

***

Preschool story times are held on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2- and 3-year-olds, and on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 4-and 5-year-olds.

***

Baby Storytime, for babies from birth to 24 months, will meet on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

***

The library has an Adult Coloring Class on Thursday nights, at 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. The library supplies coloring sheets, colored pencils, and markers, but are are welcome to bring their own supplies as well. The library plays relaxing music, and those participating enjoy hot drinks for those who’d like coffee or tea.

***

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m. This class is for everyone, but especially for those with limited mobility, due to conditions such as arthritis.

***

There will be a once-a-month Beginner’s Yoga Class with Heather Elliott, at 10:30 a.m. We meet next on Saturday, Feb. 9. Join us for this free class.

***

Want to move more in 2019? Want to learn a new skill? Join us as we give you an intro to English Country Dancing. We’ll meet on the last Saturday of each month, so for January, with our next meeting on Jan. 26, at 11 a.m., followed by the next gathering on Feb. 23.

***

The Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome.

***

Teens, aged 12-19 years old, are invited to a club at the library, called Choices, where we’ll discuss books, movies, music, art, whatever interests them. We will meet on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m.

***

There is an online book club for elementary aged students, that can be accessed with one of our library cards and a pin number, at the website www.nckids.overdrive.com. Use of this online library feature is free with your library card, and they have thousands of other titles to download and read. Check it out!

***

Our annual Young Actors Drama Workshops will be held each Tuesday in January from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. The workshops are for kids aged 7-19 years old. We will perform a play on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m.

***

Support the work of the library by purchasing a ticket to a murder mystery dessert theater event, “Murder Most Fowl,” to be presented by The NoneSuch Playmakers, at the library on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 each, and are available at the front desk. All funds raised at the event are to go toward other events in 2019.

***

Vaya Health will be at the library on Friday, Feb. 1, at 2 p.m., for a meeting on PTSD: Invisible Scars, and at 3 p.m. on Commonly Misused Medications. These classes are especially helpful to seniors.

***

Come see our Young Actors Workshop students perform their play “Old Winter” on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m.

***

Our February Creative Writing Workshop, for teens and adults, will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m.

***

Let’s go Back to the 80’s! Be at the library on Friday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m., for an 80s themed costume contest, trivia contest, and dance party.

***

Questions? Call the library at 336-789-5108. Find us on Facebook at Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

Go to our website to view our events and catalog online at nwrl.org.

The library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 21 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Library hours:

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.