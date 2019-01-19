Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Michael Shane Blaylock, 38, of Knob Drive, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Dec. 20 on a charge of felony interfering with an electronic monitoring device, dated Nov. 9. He also was charged with resisting an officer during the process. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and Jan. 31 and Feb. 13 court dates.

On May 10 he was found guilty of felony possession of a Schedule II drug and larceny from a merchant by switching price tags.

After allegedly tampering with his ankle bracelet, Blaylock was found guilty that same day in December of violating his probation and had a post-release revocation.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Blaylock was incarcerated with a projected release day of Sept. 9 – which could be extended pending the results of the Feb. 13 charge for tampering with the device.

• Two days earlier at that address, Randall Lee Blaylock, 35, of Knob Drive, Mount Airy, was served warrants Dec. 18 for charges of assault on a female and violating of a domestic violence protection order, dated that day. He was given a $1,000 unsecured bond and a Feb. 6 court date.

• Ronald Alexander Brown Jr., 52, of Free Soul Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 24 on a charge of failure to pay child support or alimony, dated Dec. 5. He was given a $6,394.89 cash bond and a Jan. 16 court date.

• Justin Robert Smith, 28, of Whitaker Road, Pinnacle, was served an order for arrest Dec. 23 for failure to appear in Forsyth County court on March 14 and April 24 on unspecified charges. He was given a $3,500 secured bond and a Jan. 14 court date in Winston-Salem.

• Bobby Dale Frazier, 37, of Richland Trail, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Dec. 26 on a charge of interfering with an electronic monitoring device, dated Nov. 30. He was given a $5,000 unsecured bond and a Jan. 9 court date.

He was on supervision after an April 3 conviction for felony possession of a controlled substance in an interstate agreement with Virginia.

• Cody Ryan McMillian, 26, of Lynnewood Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 26 for failure to appear in court Nov. 28 on a charge of failure to pay child support or alimony. He was given a $774 secured bond and a Jan. 2 court date.

• Charles Robert Becker, 50, of Stuart, Virginia, was served a warrant in Dobson Dec. 18 charging him with being a fugitive from justice, dated Dec. 19. He was placed under a $5,000 secured bond with a court date Jan. 14.

• Kenneth Ray Dawson, 31, no listed address, was served a warrant in Siloam Dec. 20 on a charge of contempt of court/perjury, dated Dec. 2. He was given a $7,500 secured bond and a Jan. 16 court date.

• Antonio Manuel Hernandez, 20, of Poplar Street, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Dec. 20 on a charge of injury to personal property, dated the day before. He was given a Jan. 30 court date.

• Austin Lucas Kenny, 18, of Bluefield, West Virginia, was served an order for arrest on Red Brush Road in Mount Airy Dec. 20. The charge was failure to appear in court April 2017 on an unspecified count. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Jan. 16 court date.

• Daniel Wayne Hawks, 38, of Spencers Trail, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Dec. 19 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on two unspecified misdemeanors. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Jan. 11 court date.

• Matthew Ryan Owens, 28, of Monroe Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 19 for failure to appear in court that day on a charge of felony obtaining property by false pretense. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Jan. 14 court date.

• Jacquelyn Brittani Arrington, 29, of Brigham Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 19 for failure to appear in court that day on three unspecified charges. She received a $30,000 secured bond. No court date was listed.

According to the county court docket, she has a Jan. 30 appearance for the charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. On Feb. 20 she faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse.

• Dustin Brian Parkes, 29, of Oakbury Lane, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest Dec. 19 for failure to appear in court Nov. 13 on one unspecified felony count. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a Jan. 8 court date.

• James Russell Music, 30, of Doe Run Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 18 for two counts of failure to appear in court, dated Dec. 7. He also was served warrants for violation of a domestic violence protection order, communicating threats, assault on a female and assault on a government employee, all dated that day. He was given a $50,000 secured bond and a Jan. 31 court date.

On March 15 he has a court appearance for charges of speeding, driving while license revoked, and having an expired tag.

By Jeff Linville

