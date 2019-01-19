Two arrested on meth charges in Pilot

Fosner - O’Leary -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The parking lot of a local fast-food business was the site of a drug bust recently with two people arrested.

Amanda Hazelwood Fosner, 38, of 1113 Foothill Drive, Pinnacle, was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking meth, one count of conspiracy to traffic meth, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also arrested was Patrick Thomas O’Leary, 21, with no home address. O’Leary was charged with three counts of trafficking meth, one count of conspiracy to traffic meth, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrests came as a result of what the Surry County Sheriff’s Office called covert surveillance by detectives from the narcotics divisions in the Pilot Mountain area, while their counterparts with the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office were doing the same across the nearby county line.

The sheriff’s office said detectives signaled a Toyota Corolla to pull over, and the car stopped at the McDonald’s in Pilot Mountain. Officers searched the car and located 38.33 grams of methamphetamine and two handguns, according to the sheriff’s office.

That resulted in the arrest and charges against the pair inside. In addition Fosner was served with outstanding warrant for larceny of a vehicle and the order for arrest for not appearing in court. She had appeared in the Mount Airy News’ weekly Most Wanted feature recently, in the Jan. 6 edition. At the time, she was listed as wanted on charges of felony larceny of a motor vehicle and for failure to appear in court on previous charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

According to the county court docket, Fosner was scheduled to be in court Friday on traffic charges of driving with no license, no vehicle inspection, and having an expired license plate.

She has a court date Wednesday for charges of felony breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny and violating probation.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Fosner was on probation following a July 26 conviction for larceny and breaking and entering.

She also had February 2006 convictions for eight counts of financial card fraud and three counts of identity theft. She received a suspended sentence that was activated when she was convicted in November of that year for larceny and receiving stolen goods. She spent 10 months in prison.

Fosner was placed under a $211,000 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.

O’Leary received a $200,000 secured bond and was given the same court date of Feb. 20.

The sheriff’s office said detectives from the Mount Airy Police Department and agents from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation also have been doing surveillance in this region. Sheriff Steve Hiatt said this is another example of teamwork and the great working relationship between all of the law enforcement agencies involved.

