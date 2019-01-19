Local vet awarded posthumous Purple Heart

Congresswoman Virginia Foxx presents a Purple Heart Friday to Glenda Gravitte, which was earned by her late father, John William Gilley, during World War I. Also pictured are, from left, John Elskamp of the Veterans’ Legacy Foundation and Lt. Col. Norman Walls of the North Carolina Army National Guard. - Thomas Gravitte of Rowan County, a great-grandson of John William Gilley who attended Friday's event, is a retired U.S. Army member with 10 years’ service. Gravitte also is a Purple Heart recipient due to injuries suffered in Afghanistan. - A crowd is assembled for the Purple Heart presentation. - Glenda Gravitte is seated beside her brothers, C.R. Gilley, left, and Wade Gilley during the program. - -

More than 50 years after his death, a Surry County soldier who was wounded in action during World War I has been officially recognized by the U.S. government for that contribution.

This occurred Friday at a heavily attended program in Mount Airy during which the Purple Heart was presented to the daughter of Pvt. John William Gilley as a number of other family members watched.

U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, who represents Surry County, handed out the award at the front of a room in Mount Airy Museum of Regional History also populated by veterans, state and local officials, law enforcement personnel and patriotic-minded citizens.

Pvt. Gilley was shot in France in October 1918 while serving with the Army’s 118th Infantry, 30th Division.

He survived what was then known as the Great War and after being honorably discharged, returned home to Surry County, where he and his wife, Ida Rosella Brinkley Gilley, lived in the Westfield community and raised eight children.

Perseverance praised

Though John William Gilley would have qualified at the time for the Purple Heart — which is awarded in the name of the president for military personnel wounded or killed while serving — that medal was not given during World War I.

The Purple Heart is considered the U.S. military’s oldest award. It dates to 1782, when the Purple Heart Badge of Military Merit was created by George Washington after the colonists had won their independence from the British during the Revolutionary War.

For many years, the Purple Heart was not offered for wounded personnel but “military merit.” This changed in 1932 when Gen. Douglas MacArthur reintroduced that decoration to honor individuals killed or injured, after about a 150-year lull.

It now recognizes U.S. military members who served on or after April 5, 1917.

The gap in the medal’s history has led to a situation in which Purple Hearts have been sought for deserving World War I soldiers many years after the fact, which was the case with John W. Gilley.

His daughter, Glenda Gravitte of Pilot Mountain, spent nearly a year trying to secure Gilley’s Purple Heart, painstakingly working through various governmental and other channels to assemble necessary information on his military service. This all culminated with Friday’s presentation.

“Mrs. Gravitte, I admire perseverance in everybody,” Rep. Foxx told her when bestowing the Purple Heart, “but I particularly admire your perseverance in getting this done.”

The congresswoman called World War I “the most brutal war besides the Civil War that we were in,” and said she was proud to honor a local man who took part in that conflict.

The price of service

Special remarks also were offered about Gilley during Friday’s program by Lt. Col. Norman Walls of the North Carolina Army National Guard.

“A true citizen-soldier, Mr. Gilley faithfully executed his duties to his country and his fellow service members,” Walls said, pointing out that he had taken an oath to support and defend the Constitution and the nation against all enemies.

“That oath came with a price,” Walls added of Gilley and others. “It’s more than just sacrificing time with family and friends that they know they’ll never get back.”

A bigger reality emerges when a military member is seriously injured or killed, Walls said.

Yet those who have served, and in many cases died over the years, have helped the U.S. remain strong and free, Foxx told the crowd, including maintaining the right to hold gatherings such as Friday’s program.

“It’s this kind of thing that inspires me to go back every week to do my work there (in Washington),” said Foxx, who recently began her eighth term as North Carolina’s 5th District representative in Congress.

Along with the Purple Heart, other recognitions were presented Friday for Pvt. Gilley, including a framed copy of the Congressional Record which includes mention of him by Foxx on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. “It’s there for the whole world to see,” she said.

Gravitte also was presented with a state-issued Purple Heart that North Carolina officials approved for World War I veterans in 1919, but which languished in a warehouse in Raleigh.

It was given by John Elskamp, the founder of a North Carolina-based organization known as the Veterans’ Legacy Foundation, which researched Gilley’s military record as part of the effort to secure his Purple Heart.

In addition to Gravitte, Friday’s program was attended by Gilley’s two other surviving children, Wade Gilley and C.R. Gilley. It further featured a posting of the colors by a military Honor Guard and the singing of the national anthem and “God Bless the U.S.A.” by Fonda Younger.

Another special guest was Thomas Gravitte of Rowan County, a great-grandson of John William Gilley who is a retired U.S. Army member with 10 years’ service. Gravitte, too, is a Purple Heart recipient due to injuries suffered from a rocket-propelled grenade in Afghanistan.

Although John William Gilley died in August 1967 at the age of 72, and his wife in 1991, grandson Dr. John L. Gravitte, a Mount Airy dentist, said when speaking during Friday’s Purple Heart program that their presence lingers.

“I know Grandma and Grandpa are looking down today,” he said of what was unfolding at the museum.

“They’re very proud.”

