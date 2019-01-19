Parade in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day canceled

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade scheduled for Monday has been postponed, according to organizer Marie Nicholson.

Nicholson announced in an email on Friday that the parade, originally scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, had been postponed and that a new date would be announced.

The parade, sponsored by the NAACP – Surry County Branch #5459, was to be a new event for 2019, as a parade celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day has not been held locally in recent years.

Earlier in the week, Nicholson was becoming concerned about the forecast and requested that participants call ahead, so they could be reached if the parade was postponed.

“We want to create the feel of those (Dr. King’s) marches,” said Nicholson on Wednesday, “but without masses of people, it’s not going to have that feel.”

A luncheon jointly sponsored by the NAACP – Surry County Branch #5459 and the J.J. Jones Alumni Association will go on as planned.

A new date for the parade has not yet been set, and will be forthcoming.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.