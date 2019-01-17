‘Super-majority’ rule shot down by city

Tom Joyce | The News Commissioner Shirley Brinkley argues Thursday night in favor of eliminating a rule requiring at least a 4-1 vote on any actions regarding the Spencer’s redevelopment project in Mount Airy. -

The Spencer’s Redevelopment Saga took another unexpected turn Thursday night, when a previous decision requiring at least four of Mount Airy’s five commissioners to approve any actions regarding the project was reversed.

In late summer, the city board of commissioners had implemented that rule as part of plans then for a Barter Theatre expansion and four-star hotel on the former Spencer’s textile-manufacturing property the municipality owns and has sought to redevelop.

Up to that point, numerous Spencer’s-related actions had been decided in 3-2 votes, simple majority outcomes that usually are sufficient for issues facing governing boards. Commissioners Jim Armbrister and Jon Cawley were always on the losing end of those tallies.

When voting in late summer to require at least a 4-1 vote for Spencer’s decisions, it was mentioned that this would allow Cawley and Armbrister to become “relevant” in such actions. The move was also meant to present a more unified city government to a state oversight agency, the Local Government Commission, which must approve redevelopment projects that require significant public financing.

In March, that group had rejected the city’s plan for funding the Barter project as too risky for taxpayers and also cited a lack of community unity as indicated by the 3-2 tendency of the board.

It was disclosed at Thursday night’s commissioners meeting that the 4-1 super-majority provision also was requested by Dana Bryson, the developer of the proposed hotel that since has been pulled from the Spencer’s redevelopment plans along with the theater.

Commissioner Shirley Brinkley mentioned this when urging that the board reverse its earlier decision and allow votes of only 3-2 to rule.

“It was for a developer that is no longer with us,” Brinkley said of the change to 4-1 sought by Bryson.

Brinkley questioned the continuation of the super-majority requirement as other projects are now being explored. “And I think it is unfair for the new developers,” added the commissioner, who pointed out that their progress could be stalled as a result.

“It’s an automatic ‘no’ if we can’t get a super-majority,” Brinkley complained in saying the rule could derail future development efforts.

Dissenters disagree

In attempting to counter Brinkley’s position on the matter, Armbrister and Cawley argued that the 4-1 requirement for Spencer’s votes has been beneficial.

“I can’t think of a time when it cost us a good vote,” Cawley said of various decisions made since late summer.

“I haven’t seen the (super-majority) vote hold up anything that didn’t need to be held up,” he said, noting that with a simple 3-2 decision, “some of us didn’t even need to be here” for Spencer’s-related actions.

“When you have a requirement that says it needs to be 4-1,” Cawley remarked, it promotes “more collaboration” among the board members.

Armbrister also said the super-majority requirement has been a way to reflect the wishes of many in the community who have been against projects such as the Barter expansion.

“The 4-1 (rule) so far to me has been a buffer for decisions in public favor versus not in public favor,” he said.

However, Commissioner Steve Yokeley, who seconded a motion by Brinkley to abolish the 4-1 mandate, disagreed with Cawley’s contention that this promoted collaboration, saying it fostered “sabotage” instead.

“I think it’s important to go back to a majority vote,” Yokeley said of the simple 3-2 requirement.

Cawley maintained Thursday night that the vote to end the 4-1 rule also should require that margin, since Spencer’s was again involved.

However, City Attorney Hugh Campbell relayed a recent opinion solicited from a parliamentary expert with the University of North Carolina School of Government in Chapel Hill. That person’s belief is that only a 3-2 decision was required.

And that’s how the vote on the issue transpired, with Commissioner Dean Brown siding with Brinkley and Yokeley against Armbrister and Cawley.

“I had no idea this was going to be brought up tonight,” Cawley said during the discussion on the issue that was not on the meeting agenda but introduced by Brinkley as a matter of “old business.”

