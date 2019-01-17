Willis: Drug users aren’t getting help

Jeff Linville | The News Mark Willis, county opioid response director, speaks to the county board this month in Dobson. -

DOBSON — Emergency workers run dozens of overdose calls a month, but the patients aren’t getting treatment afterward, according to a county director.

County officials are planning to set aside time to discuss opioid addiction at their annual retreat after an update this month.

Mark Willis was hired last year to the new post of opioid response director. He gave a quarterly update in September and returned before the Surry County Board of Commissioners at the latest meeting.

In 2017, Surry County’s EMS had 245 overdose calls, both through prescription drugs and illegal substances. The county passed that figure by late August last year.

Figuring in people who also were taken directly to the hospital outside of EMS transport, there were 1,348 cases from January 2017 through August 2018, Willis told the board in September.

This month, Willis told the commissioners that one out of every 100 people in Surry County has suffered an overdose.

Despite the rise in overdose victims, the number of deaths actually declined as the EMS and hospitals were able to save more people. Willis said the number of victims who died dropped from 55 in 2017 to 31 last year.

“What have we accomplished if the overdose patient is simply treated and released?” asked Willis.

Looking at the lives lost doesn’t tell the impact that drugs have on the community, he noted.

The Department of Social Services says that four out of five cases where children need to be placed elsewhere is because the parents or guardians are involved with drugs, he said.

About 80 percent of crimes have some link to substance abuse, he said. Two-thirds of child abuse and 80 percent of domestic violence cases are linked to it as well.

Each one of those overdoses and each instance of spouse abuse or child abuse is trauma accumulating on the people of this county, Willis said, so any effort to reduce the drug issue can relieve some of that trauma.

Half the people with drug issues that are treated by Partners Behavioral Health Management have an underlying mental health problem, he said. In some cases a person is attempting to self-medicate for a problem he or she knows is there.

Last year Willis was asked if meth was an issue here. He said that it is a problem, but not as far as overdoses go.

Opioids make up about 40 percent of cases, and illegal drugs such as heroin make up about that same amount.

While that looks like heroin is as big an issue as prescription drugs, Willis pointed out in September that 80 percent of heroin addicts say they started out getting hooked on painkillers first.

When they build up a tolerance to standard opioids, the users move on to the more powerful, illegal drugs.

Supply and Demand

When it comes to battling any drug problem, he said officials have to look at it from the standpoint of supply and demand.

Law enforcement is looking after the supply side, he said.

The police departments and sheriff’s department can track down drug traffickers and try to get the illegal product off the streets; however, if there is a demand for something, someone will always rise up to fill that need.

“What do we have to do to reduce the demand for opioids?” he asked. “We have to change the way we think. … Substance abuse disorder on this end has to be looked at from a medical standpoint.”

Willis said his father told him long ago, “If you keep doing what you’re doing, you’ll keep getting what you got.”

“If we keep looking at this through the prism of a ‘criminal problem,’ we’ll keep getting what we got.”

“Is that like saying you can’t arrest your way out of this?” asked Commissioner Eddie Harris, to which Willis agreed.

At the September meeting, Willis spoke of how treatment and intervention services are lacking in the county. This month he said even the less-than-adequate treatment isn’t being utilized.

In the instances of these 1,300 overdoses in 20 months, the people weren’t moving into treatment centers afterward, he said. They need a recovery network that encompasses the court system and faith-based groups all coming together.

Without a treatment plan, those who try to quit on their own have a relapse rate of 90 percent.

In a jail that is so crowded the county has to transport prisoners to other counties, there is no space for a conference room for drug-treatment sessions, Willis said. Yet the majority of people who are detained in the center have some drug problem.

The county board discussed jail needs a year ago at the annual retreat. These building plans could come up again next month.

“We know it’s not an easy fix,” Chairman Van Tucker said of the county drug problem. “We don’t even know if there is a fix. … It seems obvious that it won’t be cheap to combat this.”

Tucker said that the reports that Willis presented to board members showed he had done an excellent job of researching the issue and given officials a lot to chew on.

“Our intent was to build a foundation,” said Commissioner Larry Johnson. “It looks like we’ve got a good start on that foundation.”

“Opioid addiction is harsh,” said Commissioner Mark Marion. “I don’t know too many families it hasn’t affected. I know it’s affected mine.”

This topic will need to come up during the annual planning retreat next month, said Tucker.

County Manager Chris Knopf reminded the board that Feb. 22 is the retreat date.

A meeting location has not yet been announced.

OD’s up, deaths down in 2018

