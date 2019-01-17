Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Matthew Lee Senter, 31, of Old U.S. 52, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 23 for failure to appear in court Nov. 28 on a charge of obtaining property by false pretense. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a Jan. 23 court date.

Senter was featured in the Dec. 16 edition of Surry County’s Most Wanted.

At that time for 2018 he had shown up in the sheriff’s arrest reports three times and once in the Mount Airy police reports.

According to the sheriff’s office, Senter was wanted in December on felony charges of fleeing to elude arrest with a vehicle, maintaining a drug dwelling, and possession of meth.

He was wanted on misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and child abuse.

He was also wanted for failure to appear in court to face prior charges of possession of a counterfeit instrument, obtaining property by false pretense, and uttering a forged instrument.

According to the court docket, Senter has upcoming court dates today (open container of alcohol in a vehicle), then Feb. 7 and Feb. 26 for multiple charges.

• Shannon Puckett Norman, 57, of Riverside Drive, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Dec. 31 for simple assault, dated Dec. 29. She was given a Jan. 30 court date.

• Billy Carlton Lowe, 54, of West Pine Street, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest Dec. 31 for failure to appear in court July 20 on a charge of failure to complete community service. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 9 court date.

• Ronald Charles Cathey, 35, of Woodcreek Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 31 for failure to appear in court Dec. 18 on an unspecified charge. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Feb. 19 court date.

According to Surry County court dockets, Cathey has a date Tuesday for a charge of felony larceny.

On Jan. 30 he faces charges of felony possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer. On March 8 he faces counts of larceny and assault on a female.

• Penny Nicole McDaniel, 29, of Scorpion Lane, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest Dec. 31 for failure to appear in court Nov. 29 on two unspecified counts. She was given a $10,500 secured bond and a Jan. 7 court date.

She has a court date Wednesday for a charge of defrauding a drug/alcohol test. On Feb. 18 she faces charges of possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Anthony Ray Haynes, 48, of Turner Mountain Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 29 on a charge of failure to pay child support or alimony, dated April 16. He was given a $3,927 cash bond and a Jan. 30 court date.

• Joshua Evan Bowman, 32, of Massey Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 27 on a charge of failure to pay child support or alimony, dated Oct. 24. The report says he was given no bond amount.

The report did not list a court date for that charge, but he does have a March 4 appearance to face a count of misdemeanor larceny.

• Samantha Kay Thomas, 40, of Jenkinstown Road, Dobson, was served a warrant Dec. 27 for a charge of injury to personal property. She was given a $1,500 unsecured bond and a Jan. 28 court date.

• Assencion Escemilla Rodriguez, 33, of Smith Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, dated Dec. 21. He was given a $2,000 unsecured bond and a Jan. 25 court date.

• Lora Elizabeth Vipperman, 35, of Summit Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 22 for failure to appear in court Sept. 7 on a charge of driving while license revoked. She was given a $300 cash bond and a Jan. 7 court date.

• Isaac Lee Smathers III, 45, of Key Street, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Dec. 21 for failure to appear in court Dec. 12 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 24 court date.

• Annette Lynn Carter, 48, of Bandy Knoll Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Dec. 28 for failure to appear in court Dec. 12 to show cause. She was given a $625 cash bond and a Jan. 25 court date.

• William Howard Dutton, 60, of Mom N Pop Lane, Dobson, was served a criminal summons on a charge of assault and battery, dated Dec. 20. He was given a Jan. 25 court date.

• Amanda Katherine Matt, 33, of Next Door Trail, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 20 for failure to appear in court Nov. 14 on charges of simple assault and child abuse. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Feb. 5 court date.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

