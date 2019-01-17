East Surry JROTC honored at Assembly

Submitted photo East Surry High School JROTC cadets are joined by JROTC Instructor First Sergeant Ronald Montgomery, State Sen. Phil Berger and State Rep. Kyle Hall. -

Cadets from the East Surry High School JROTC program were honored last week with the opportunity to present the colors at the opening of the 2019 session of the North Carolina General Assembly.

The cadets were invited to take part in the day by North Carolina State Sen. Phil Berger, who is serving his fifth term as President Pro-Tem of the newly elected senate. Berger had toured multiple Surry County schools in late October and, while at East Surry, had been greeted by the JROTC Saber Team.

According to Cadet Captain Makayla Marquis, “he was impressed by the cadets and their professionalism, presentation and enthusiam.”

Cadets were also able to enjoy an opportunity to speak with Berger and NC District 91 Rep. Kyle Hall during their visit to the General Assembly.

Afterwards, Hall noted that both he and Berger were “proud of the students for representing East Surry and Surry County so well.”

“I felt like it was a huge privilege to be there to present the colors in front of our top North Carolina officials,” Cadet Command Sergeant Major Mason Litteral said.

East Surry Principal Jared Jones later said the day was a great experience for the students and voiced appreciation to both Hall and Berger.

“These cadets brought great credit to both their school and county,” Marquis noted. “The cadets had a great time and received an experience only a handful of people will encounter in a lifetime.”

Information was contributed by East Surry JROTC Public Affairs Officer Cadet Captain Makayla Marquis

