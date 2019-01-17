Spencer’s decisions on tap

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners meets again tonight and, believe it or not, will tackle matters relating to the Spencer’s redevelopment project that has demanded city officials’ attention for months.

This will include voting on a construction contract for an initial phase of infrastructure work at the downtown site in conjunction with an apartment complex being built there.

In addition during the 7 p.m. meeting in the Municipal Building, city officials will hear a presentation from the Development Finance Initiative (DFI), a consulting group associated with the University of North Carolina School of Government at Chapel Hill.

The council has expressed interest in that organization possibly aiding Mount Airy in further redevelopment steps on the former textile-manufacturing complex bought by the municipality in 2014.

Another Spencer’s-related move expected tonight will involve allocating funds for a structural engineer for the redevelopment project which the board OK’d during its last meeting.

Also, information is scheduled to be presented on the cost of proposed parking improvements on the property.

$1,749,028 contract

A previous agreement calls for the city of Mount Airy to begin construction of infrastructure components to aid the market-rate apartment project by Jan. 31. At least 65 units are planned at a cost of $7.8 million.

A Phase I infrastructure schedule calls for the city to spend between $1.5 million and $1.76 million on a scope of work earlier announced.

It includes the regrading of areas around the old Spencer’s buildings and the reconstruction of parking space; improvements to adjoining streets and sidewalks along Franklin, Willow, West Oak and Virginia streets; and the replacement of water/sewer and storm-drainage facilities.

J.G. Coram Co. of Mount Airy submitted the lowest bid among four construction firms vying for the work, with an offer of $1.75 million. The highest figure, $2.16 million, was submitted by DLB Enterprises of Hillsville, Virginia.

City staff members are recommending that the commissioners award the contract to Coram, and approve total funding for Phase I of more than $2.1 million. That includes the construction plus a contingency budget to cover unforeseen expenses, along with engineering and financing costs.

A total price tag of $4.5 million has been given for the public site and utility improvements to be funded by city government, which are partly offset by a Golden Leaf Foundation grant.

In the spring of 2017, Mount Airy was awarded a $722,500 grant from the foundation to be used for improving water and sewer lines in the redevelopment area.

DFI presentation

The matter involving the Development Finance Initiative might sound familiar to longtime Spencer’s project followers.

Mount Airy officials initially toyed with the idea of enlisting the DFI’s aid in the redevelopment in 2014 in a consulting role. It was formed in 2011 to help communities achieve economic-development goals.

The DFI program includes specialized financial and other expertise to attract private investment for “transformative projects” such as the Spencer’s effort, according to a description of the organization.

However, after receiving proposals and negotiating with the Chapel Hill entity, Mount Airy leaders decided in 2016 to hire an attorney in Charlotte to help spearhead the redevelopment instead. One issue involved a required $50,000 flat fee for DFI’s services, plus more charges to come.

Some also thought that being an extension of government, it would not be available to move as rapidly on redevelopment steps as the private sector.

Last month, as city officials were regrouping from the pullouts of a proposed hotel and Barter Theatre expansion from the project, they decided to give the DFI another look.

Other business

Among other items on tonight’s agenda are:

• A vote to appropriate $6,285 for structural engineer and survey work for the Spencer’s redevelopment. At their last meeting on Jan. 3, after a closed-session discussion, the commissioners voted unanimously to hire a structural engineer to evaluate a “Discount House” area of the property and a structure connected to a “cubed” building.

Tonight’s action includes a budget amendment actually setting aside the funding.

• An update on parking in the downtown Municipal Service District in the general redevelopment area. This is a continuation of an item from Jan. 3 in which city officials were asked to make improvements to a former Spencer’s lot on Franklin Street which is fenced in and eyed for repairs, not including repaving.

Local businessman Gene Rees made a request then for public parking along with Jessica Cockerham. They say it is needed to accommodate a proposed events center seating 300 people on a portion of the Spencer’s site owned by Rees, which Cockerham plans to operate.

Cost figures are expected to be presented tonight for fence-removal along with lighting and striping the old lot.

