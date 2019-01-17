Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Mount Airy man was charged Tuesday with drug and weapon-related charges, including a felony, according to city police department reports. Ernest Justin Nichols, 37, of 372 Potts Road, was encountered by officers during a suspicious-vehicle investigation at Sheetz on Rockford Street.

Nichols subsequently was charged with felonious possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed handgun. He was released under a $2,500 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 6.

• Charles Luther Gillispie II, 44, of 14204 Fancy Gap Highway, Cana, Virginia, was arrested Tuesday on an outstanding warrant for a felony charge of assault, physically injuring emergency personnel, which had been filed on Dec. 15 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with no other details listed. Gillispie was released on a $6,000 unsecured bond and was scheduled to be in District Court Wednesday.

• Mason Alexander Blevins, 25, of 104 Parrish Lane, was served Saturday with a criminal summons on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, which had been issued in the city on Jan. 6 with no other details listed. The case is set for next Wednesday’s District Court session.

• Darius Ray Reed, 26, of 170 Long St., was charged with three counts of larceny Friday after being identified by loss-prevention personnel at Walmart as a theft suspect there and subsequently encountered by police at Gamestop nearby during the course of the investigation. Reed, who is accused of stealing property with a total value of $901, is slated to be in court on Feb. 12.

• William Michael Judd, 22, of 218 W. Lebanon St., was charged last Thursday with driving while impaired and possession of non-tax paid liquor after a traffic stop in the area of North Franklin and Fowler roads. Judd is free on a $1,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 20.

• Carmen Patricia Gonzalez, 36, of Sparta, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony, on Jan. 9 along with possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Pine Street. Gonzalez was released under a $2,500 unsecured bond, with her court date Feb. 20.