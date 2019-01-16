Mall sale still not final

Tom Joyce | The News The front of the 50-year-old shopping center in Mount Airy is shown in a file photo. -

It’s now mid-January, and the sale of Mayberry Mall in Mount Airy has not occurred despite a report that this would transpire within the first week of the month.

However, the transaction is nearing completion, according to the present owner of the troubled shopping center, who says the purchase is being held up by a paperwork issue involving the prospective buyer.

“I’m ready to go,” Mike Kohan said Wednesday of the sale by his Kohan Retail Investment Group, a firm in Great Neck, New York, which specializes in shopping malls.

Kohan has been negotiating for months with developer T. Scott Smith of WRS Inc. in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, who expressed interest a year ago in buying the local facility that was threatened with closure last February over structural deficiencies.

“I have no problem — I’m ready to go,” Kohan repeated Wednesday in stressing his desire to close on the sale. “I was ready to go last month.”

It was announced during a Dec. 20 meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, by City Attorney Hugh Campbell, that a lawyer for Kohan had advised him the closing was anticipated during the first week of January.

Kohan said Wednesday that this was delayed due to final reports needing to be prepared on the mall’s condition, which he explained are related to environmental and structural factors.

“Everything came in — no problems,” said Kohan, who described those reports as final “due diligence” on Smith’s part to pave the way for the sale.

The deal now rests with attorneys for the South Carolina developer, according to Kohan, who indicated a belief that Smith should be doing more at this point to ramrod it through.

“The buyer needs to get his ducks in a row,” Kohan said.

This also was evident Wednesday when Kohan said he was waiting on the sale to go through, saying he had been trying to reach Smith for two days regarding the sale.

Yet the Mayberry Mall owner remains optimistic the sale will go through, possibly sometime next week.

Smith did not respond to a voice-mail message left at his office in South Carolina Wednesday seeking comment on the situation.

Kohan added that he is “absolutely” looking forward to getting the transaction completed and moving on from a situation that has been a concern among local officials for nearly two years.

In April 2017, a section of the mall formerly housing a Kmart store was condemned by Surry County building codes personnel who declared it a public health threat.

Structural problems with the mall as a whole — excluding a Belk store that is freestanding and separately owned — later prompted Mount Airy officials to order the closure of the facility effective Feb. 1 of 2018.

This included rust damage in the upper portion of the building which created a potential for collapses, with a safety hazard also linked to ceiling tiles deteriorating and falling. In addition, rainwater entering the structure has posed an environmental risk to occupants including mold.

In January of last year, the South Carolina developer, who is acclaimed for his success in a number of projects, attended a Mount Airy council meeting to announce his interest in acquiring Mayberry Mall.

This staved off its planned closure.

The sale was delayed by a lawsuit filed on behalf of Rural King, a retail chain that earlier had sought to buy the former Kmart location. Rural King was claiming the right of first refusal to acquire other portions of the shopping center rather than Smith.

Rural King subsequently abandoned its expansion plans in Mount Airy altogether, clearing the way for the purchase by Smith.

Mayor David Rowe announced during the council’s Dec. 20 meeting that the South Carolina businessman had told him his crews are poised to make repairs to the mall once the sale is final.

Shopping center’s present owner ‘ready to go’

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

