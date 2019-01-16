Disabled vets group to fish local river

Fishing allows one to get outside and escape the pressures of the world for a few hours along a riverbank.

For disabled veterans, it can even provide therapeutic value for their physical or emotional scars.

That is expected to be the case Thursday when members of the Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing group visit Mount Airy to experience the scenic Ararat River.

The Ararat has become a favorite trout-fishing destination for anglers across the region since undergoing a restoration about 10 years ago, and Thursday’s visit by Project Healing Waters will be a special occasion due to the added dimension of serving veterans.

“Most of the time we see adults and families utilize this,” city Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis said of the river, “and this is kind of a unique situation.”

Lewis indicated that his department takes pride in maintaining the river for people to enjoy and is excited that this will include a group making a difference in the lives of disabled active military service personnel and veterans.

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc. originated in 2005. The non-profit organization was incorporated in Maryland to serve wounded service members at Walter Reed Army Medical Center returning from combat in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Since then it has expanded nationwide, with about 10 Project Healing Waters chapters active in North Carolina, a state with a large military presence due to such facilities as Fort Bragg. Members of a chapter in Charlotte will be fishing in Mount Airy Thursday.

Project Healing Waters has become recognized as an innovative leader and model in the field of therapeutic outdoor recreation for the disabled, through its successful application of the sport of fly fishing as a rehabilitative tool. Its activities include educational programs and outings.

Fly fishing is an angling method in which an artificial “fly” is used to catch fish, being cast using a rod, reel and specialized weighted line. Casting a nearly weightless fly or lure requires techniques significantly different from other forms of fishing.

Camaraderie a key

“We take our veterans on one fishing outing per month if the weather permits,” John Costa, the program lead for the Project Healing Waters Charlotte chapter, said Tuesday. It also has fished other area trout streams including the Fisher River.

Costa is familiar with the Ararat due to his involvement with another group, the Carolina Fly Fishing Club, which has visited here. However, he has not experienced a new section of the trout stream made accessible with the building of a greenway connector a couple of years ago which follows the path of the waterway.

“Right now, I have 14 folks signed up,” Costa said of Thursday’s trip to Mount Airy, with that number including veterans and volunteer fishing guides.

“We have a cross-section of folks,” he added regarding the veteran makeup of his chapter, which covers the Vietnam era along with those who have served in the Iraq and Afghanistan war zones.

Each outing typically includes two or three certified casting instructors who aid the veterans, who also are taught how to tie the artificial lures.

Being able to participate in a fun activity in the Great Outdoors is among the lures for Project Healing Waters participants. “The camaraderie is probably one of the biggest benefits,” Costa said.

He believes the Ararat River is tailor-made for such an excursion.

“I like the accessibility,” Costa said of the convenient location of the Ararat River which allows it to be reached from Riverside Park, and he also considers the public restrooms there a plus.

The group members will meet at the park Thursday morning and likely split into two groups, with one to fish in the Riverside Park area and the other to do so in the Tharrington Park section.

Costa said they probably will fish until about 4 p.m.

He added that Project Healing Waters is dependent on tax-deductible, charitable donations and the help of numerous volunteers to meet the educational, equipment, transportation and related needs of participants.

Information on donating to the organization is available on its official website at projecthealingwaters.org.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

