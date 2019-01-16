Mount Airy Police Reports

• An attempt to pass counterfeit currency occurred Saturday night at the Four Brothers convenience store on Holly Springs Church Road, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. It involved an unknown person using a single bill that subsequently was seized by police, with its denomination not listed. The incident is being classified as a case of obtaining property by false pretense, even though police records indicated that an attempt was made to pass the fake money.

• Catalytic converters valued at $990 were discovered stolen Thursday from 11 vehicles at Phillips Motor Co. on West Lebanon Street. The devices, described as silver in color, were cut from 2008 and 2011 Ford F-150 pickups, a 2014 Kia Soul, a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe, a 2011 Honda CRV, a 2012 Jeep Compass, a 2008 Dodge Nitro, a 2006 Ford Escape, a 2000 Dodge and 1997 Ford of unspecified models and a 2004 Toyota Corolla.

• An incident involving breaking and entering and injury to real property was discovered Saturday at Mayberry Mall, where a closed vacant area (the former Shoe Department location) was entered and graffiti spray-painted on a column. The damage was put at $100.

• Lawrence Lee Tate, 55, of 217 Rockford St., was served Saturday with a criminal summons on a charge of using electronic mail (email) to harass, with Mason Joshua Widener, also of Rockford Street, listed as the complainant. Tate is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Jan. 31.

• Kane Lonzie Lovill, 28, of 729 Allred Mill Road, was arrested Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia at a location on East Lebanon Street near East Poplar Street. Lovill, who was encountered by police during a suspicious-vehicle call, was held in the Surry County Jail under a $6,000 secured bond and slated for a Feb. 19 District Court appearance.