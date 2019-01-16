Pilot Mountain Police Reports

The following reports were filed by the Pilot Mountain Police Department in recent weeks:

• Jackie Dwayne Duncan, Belews Creek, was arrested on Dec. 22, and charged with DWI – alcohol and/or drugs; open container of spirituous liquor; and reckless driving.

• A motor vehicle collision report dated Dec. 23 details a one-vehicle collision by Amanda Leigh Stager, Mount Airy, driving a 2017 Nissan owned by Simmons Nissan.

• An incident/investigation report dated Dec. 23 covers an investigation of simple assault and damage to property by striking another person causing damage to Christmas ornaments. The box of glass Christmas ornaments was valued at $25.

• Garrett Tyler Knott, Mount Airy, was arrested on Dec. 23, and charged with giving a false name to an officer and driving while licensed revoked. An outstanding warrant from Dec. 6 included charges of assault on a female, second-degree trespassing and injury to personal property. Secured bond was set at $450.

• An incident/investigation report dated Dec. 24 covers an investigation of criminal damage to property (vandalism). A tire was found cut, windshield “busted” and antenna was broken. Damage to a Dodge Neo was cited at $400 and damage to a Volkswagen Jetta was cited at $600.

• An incident/investigation report dated Dec. 25 covers an investigation of felony larceny by taking items from a room without authority. Items include a: black television valued at $600, two queen-size blankets valued at $60 each (total $120), two white bath towels valued at $20 each (total $40), one standing floor lamp valued at $100, and a desk lamp valued at $50.

• A collision report dated Dec. 26 details a collision between Lindsey Meagan Needham May, driving a 2013 Nissan owned by Allan Michael May, and a parked 2008 Chevrolet owned by Dena Barnes Bregman.

• A citation was issued to Caleb MacKenzie Cooke, Mount Airy, on Dec. 26, charging him with driving at a speed of 52 MPH in a 35 MPH zone, and operating a vehicle with an expired driver’s license.

• A collision report dated Dec. 28 details a collision between Sharon Rose Densmore, Westfield, driving a 2015 Ford, and Kaitlin Breanna Chilton, Ararat, driving a 2016 Ford owned by Carol Key Chilton.

• An incident/investigation report dated Dec. 28 covers an investigation of larceny by taking material for building and never completing construction. The carport building materials were valued at $1,639.03.

• A motor vehicle collision report dated Dec. 30 details a collision between Ethan Mark Moore, Pilot Mountain, driving a 2011 Toyota, and Utsav Himmatbhai Malankiya, Wixom, MI, driving a 2018 Toyota.

• A citation was issued to Hannah Nichole Baker, Mount Airy, on Jan. 1, charging her with driving at a speed of 53 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.

• Jackie Dale Atkins, Winston-Salem, was arrested on Jan. 4, and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting a public officer. Secured bond was set at $5,000.

• A citation was issued to Hensey Antonio-Emmitt Moore, Dobson, on Jan. 5, charging him with operating a vehicle while license was revoked.

• A vehicle collision report dated Jan. 6 details a collision between Jessica Michelle Ramirezgonzal, Mount Airy, driving a 2003 Lincoln owned by Patricia Gonzalez Ramirez, and Brenda Goins Ayers, driving a 2012 Dodge.

• Kristi Lynn Gray was arrested on Jan. 6, and charged with possession of marijuana less than 1/2 ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia. Outstanding Stokes County warrants for her arrest include charges of misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing dating from Nov. 21, driving while licensed revoked due to impairment and operating a vehicle with no insurance dating from Nov. 5, as well as resisting a public officer dating from Dec. 18.

• Jonathan Manuel Calzada was arrested on Jan. 6, and charged with possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia. Outstanding Stokes County warrants included driving while impaired, fictional title and registration card, no liability insurance, dating from Jan. 5; shoplifting concealed goods from Dec. 28, and felony probation violation from Nov. 27. Secured bond was set at $2,800.