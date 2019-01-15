‘Superstreet’ work delayed one fiscal year

Tom Joyce | The News Maps of the planned improvement project along U.S. 601 in Mount Airy are displayed during a meeting in November. - Tom Joyce | The News Traffic moves along U.S. 601 near Circle K in Mount Airy in this file photo. A “superstreet” concept eyed from that location north to the U.S. 52 intersection, which would include a raised concrete median replacing the present center turn lane, has been delayed by the N.C. Department of Transportation. -

Construction on a “superstreet” project to upgrade a busy section of U.S. 601 through Mount Airy has been delayed by the N.C. Department of Transportation, but the exact time involved is uncertain.

An announcement from the DOT states that the work — involving the stretch of U.S. 601 (Rockford Street) from U.S. 52 to Forrest Drive near Walmart — is being postponed from Fiscal Year 2020 to Fiscal Year 2021. But this doesn’t mean it will be pushed back for an entire 12-month period, a spokesman for the state agency explained Tuesday.

It could just be a delay of from May to July of 2020, said David Uchiyama of the Department of Transportation, who indicated that an accounting move basically is involved. But Uchiyama acknowledged that the time lag could be longer.

Unlike the standard annual calendar of January to December, the state government’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30, with money allocated for various projects during that time frame. The change announced for the U.S. 601 superstreet work simply involves pushing it over the July 1, 2020 date to allow the funding for it to be spread to the next (2021) fiscal year, Uchiyama said.

The official reason given by the DOT for the delay is “to assist in balancing funds,” which Uchiyama says is being done on a statewide basis rather than a local or regional level. The U.S. 601 change was among multiple scheduling adjustments recently made by the state Board of Transportation in Raleigh.

Officials have put the cost of the superstreet project at $6.7 million, which will introduce a raised median concept along U.S. 601 to re-direct left turns and across-the-highway movements. Side-street travelers wanting to cross or turn left would need to first turn right and then make a U-turn at a safe location to reach a desired destination.

The raised concrete medians will replace the present center turn lane along Rockford Street. It is virtually uncontrolled and linked to high accident and fatality rates in the U.S. 601 business corridor that has seen tremendous growth and increased traffic, prompting the DOT to seek the change.

Right-of-way phase unchanged

Dates for the right-of-way portion of the project — in which property needed for it along the corridor is acquired — have not been changed, Uchiyama said.

This is to avoid disruptions for those impacted and “allow everyone to move forward,” he said.

“It helps keep property owners, business owners in the loop and on schedule instead of leaving them in limbo for an additional time,” according to the DOT spokesman.

“The important thing is the front end (of the project) remains the same for those business owners and property owners.”

Local citizens gave mixed reviews to the U.S. 601 improvement plan during a public meeting in November at Reeves Community Center.

Maps of the planned improvement project along U.S. 601 in Mount Airy are displayed during a meeting in November. Traffic moves along U.S. 601 near Circle K in Mount Airy in this file photo. A "superstreet" concept eyed from that location north to the U.S. 52 intersection, which would include a raised concrete median replacing the present center turn lane, has been delayed by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Could be a matter of months

