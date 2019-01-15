Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• William Frank Sydnor, 52, of Franklin Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 15 for failure to appear in court Nov. 26 on an unspecified charge. He was given a $4,000 secured bond and a Jan. 7 court date.

According to the court docket, he was scheduled to have been in court Tuesday on charges of driving while impaired, having his license revoked for 30 days, failure to reduce speed, and driving while license revoked.

He also has a Jan. 22 date for charges of possession of a Schedule II drug and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

New Hanover County lists a Feb. 18 court date for the charge of assault on a female.

• Antonio Hernandez, 25, of Monroe Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 11 for failure to appear in court Aug. 20 on a charge of assault on a female. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Jan. 24 court date.

• Teresa Annette Manning Cowles, 46, of T&T Place, Siloam, was served an order for arrest Dec. 11 for failure to appear in court April 14, 2015, on an unspecified charge. She was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Dec. 17 court date.

• Charles Henry Murray III, 45, of Rosewood Drive, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Dec. 13 for assault on a female, dated Nov. 20. The court date was not listed.

• Jeffery Leon Mayes, 55, of Poor Valley Trail, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest Dec. 15 for failure to appear in court Aug. 29 on two unspecified counts. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 14 court date.

According to court dockets, he also has a Jan. 30 date in Yadkin County for charges of driving while license revoked, having a fictitious or altered driver’s license, and driving with no insurance.

• Kendra Beth Williams, 33, of Wallace Creed Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Dec. 14 charging him with violating a domestic violence protection order, dated that day. She was given a Dec. 19 court date.

She has a Jan. 25 appearance for two counts of assault and two counts of violating a restraining order.

She has a March 26 date in Chowan County for driving without a license.

• Mark Gene Blackburn, 52, of Holly Avenue, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 15 from Forsyth County on a charge of failure to pay child support or alimony, dated February 2011. He was given a $7,821.89 cash bond and a Dec. 18 court date in Winston-Salem.

• Benjamin Jason Riggan, 36, of Possom Trot Road, Thurmond, was served a warrant Dec. 16 charging him with communicating threats and assault on a female, dated that day. He was given no bond and a Jan. 25 court date.

• Christopher Nicholas Waskiel, 60, of Mill Road, State Road, was served an order for arrest Dec. 13 for failure to appear in court Nov. 13 on a charge of larceny. He was given a $500 unsecured bond and a Jan. 31 court date.

• Sonja Renee Pack, 26, of Sherry Drive, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Dec. 17 on a charge of larceny, dated that day. She was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Jan. 17 court date.

• Tonya Renee Moxley, 36, of Sparta, was served an order for arrest Dec. 17 for failure to appear in court Nov. 15 on charges of driving while license revoked and having no car insurance. She also was served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court Dec. 5 on charges of driving while license revoked and speeding.

• Wendy Nicole Hawks, 31, of Cleve Street, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Dec. 18 for parole/probation violations, dated Nov. 30. She was given a $3,000 secured bond and a Jan. 9 court date.

• Christopher Wayne Schmidt, 30, listed as homeless, was served an order for arrest Dec. 18 in Mount Airy for failure to appear in court Nov. 20 on charges of larceny and possession of stolen property and an order for arrest for failure to appear Nov. 28 on a charge of driving while license revoked.

