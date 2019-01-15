Vehicle stop catches meth load

Young -

SHOALS — A Stokes County man was arrested last week with more than 100 grams of methamphetamine allegedly in his car.

Deven Harold Young, 23, of 1045 Alamo Drive, Walnut Cove, was taken into custody last Wednesday as part of a drug interdiction in the Shoals community.

Sheriff Steve Hiatt said his detectives were in the area following up on information provided by concerned citizens. He said the folks had complained about a residence in the area being involved in selling illegal controlled substances.

On Jan. 9, the sheriff stated, detectives from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division were conducting surveillance in the Shoals community when they saw a Ford Mustang commit traffic violations.

When the detectives stopped the vehicle, further investigation led officers to search the vehicle. The detectives discovered 110 grams of meth, which is nearly four ounces. They also located 10 grams of marijuana and more than $1,000 in cash.

Young was charged with three counts of trafficking meth, one count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The driving violation that led to the traffic stop was listed as driving left of center, which was accompanied by another traffic charge for driving while license revoked (not impaired).

Young’s bond was set at $160,000 secured. He was given a date of Feb. 20 in Surry County District Court.

While the arrest was last week, the sheriff’s office explained last year that it doesn’t like to announce drug arrests right away. Officers want to search the suspect’s house for clues and try to find accomplices before any details are made public. These searches and inquiries often involve reaching out to other agencies.

Sheriff Hiatt said assistance on this case came from the Mount Airy Police Department, Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

