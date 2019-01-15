Suspicious substance at Prism found to be nonhazardous

Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune Haz-Mat officials exit Prism Medical Products on West Main Street in downtown Elkin with a suspicious package. The substance turned out to be nonhazardous. -

The Surry County Hazardous Materials team was called to the Prism Medical Products facility on West Main Street in Elkin Monday afternoon after a package was delivered there containing what workers considered a suspicious substance.

After removing the package, officials determined it did not contain any harmful material, but they would not immediately release additional details.

Elkin Police Department and Surry County Hazardous Materials team, along with Elkin Fire officials, responded to the call about 4 p.m. Monday after the report came in.

Prism employees were evacuated and taken to the nearby Rock Façade Park, while emergency officials responded to the scene. A Prism employee said coffee was supplied to help keep the evacuated workers warm in the 40-degree weather.

Haz-Mat team members donning white protective suits entered the Prism facility about 4:35 p.m. and then exited a few minutes later with the package.

John Shelton, director of Surry County Emergency Services, reported about 6:20 p.m. that the substance was nonhazardous.

Law enforcement and fire officials waited in the street, which was blocked to vehicular traffic. The scene was cleared about 6 p.m.

Shelton could not release additional information regarding the content of the package, what set off employee suspicions at the company, nor how the package was delivered. He referred additional questions to the Elkin Police Department. As of Tuesday morning officials there have not responded to requests for additional information.

Haz-Mat officials exit Prism Medical Products on West Main Street in downtown Elkin with a suspicious package. The substance turned out to be nonhazardous. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_20190114_165045_ne2019114165553631.jpg Haz-Mat officials exit Prism Medical Products on West Main Street in downtown Elkin with a suspicious package. The substance turned out to be nonhazardous. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune