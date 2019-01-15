Dental bus makes stop in Bannertown

Bill Colvard | The News The North Carolina Baptist Men’s dental bus was at Bannertown Baptist Church on Friday. - Submitted photos Crystal Lawson, Jillian Romero RDH (Registered Dental Hygenist, Chasity Baldwin RDH, Hannah Brown, Dr. Melanie Hairston, Sabrina Winston, and Sandra Ruiz take a moment for a group photo. - Bill Colvard | The News Dentist and assistant work on a patient on the North Carolina Baptist Men’s dental bus parked in Bannertown Baptist Church’s parking lot on Friday. - Bill Colvard | The News Colton Riggs, age 7, enjoys a moment with Ned, Dr. Kenneth Peavy’s therapy dog. - - Submitted photos Dr. Kenneth Peavy was one of the morning doctors. - - Submitted photos Dr. Melissa Smith and Ashley Bowers break for a photo. - -

Quietly and with little fanfare, a local church arranged for a fully equipped dental bus to come to town and provide free dental care for those in need.

The North Carolina Baptist Men’s Dental Bus came to Bannertown Baptist Church on Friday, and saw patients from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Appointments had been scheduled for 23 people, and others were waiting on standby in the event a scheduled patient was a no-show, according to Chasity Baldwin, project coordinator.

“We are going to see as many patients as we can see,” said Baldwin on Friday, as she directed volunteers in a makeshift waiting room in the church’s fellowship hall area, where vital signs were being taken and forms were filled out. An adjoining room was set up as a treatment room for a rotating crew of dental hygienists.

Dr. Kenneth Peavy and Dr. Melanie Hairston were seeing patients in the morning, and Dr. Melissa Smith saw patients in the afternoon. Scheduling conflicts prevented a fourth dentist from participating.

“We have a huge assortment of assistants, to screen patients and keep things moving,” said Baldwin, who is a dental hygienist at Happy Tooth.

The dental bus itself contained two treatment rooms with a dentist and assistant working in each, flanking a waiting area.

“This is my weekend,” said Richard Robbins, of Angier, who drove the bus to town, and would head out at the end of the day to go to his next stop in White Lake.

Robbins said the bus is fully self-contained, and there were two of the buses traveling across the state.

John Riggs, who is a deacon at Bannertown Baptist, said, “the Lord laid it on my heart about a year ago” that the church could reach out to the community and give back.

He said the Baptist Association owns the bus, and as far as he knows, it has never come to Mount Airy. He, Baldwin and the people at the church rounded up volunteer dentists, dental assistants and hygienists to participate, and paid a modest fee for each patient seen.

Patients were selected through Helping Hands Foundation and Surry Medical Ministries, according to Baldwin. A public announcement was not made ahead of the event to prevent hundreds more people than could be seen from showing up, and making it necessary to turn away most of them. To qualify for the program, patients were accepted who didn’t have dental insurance and did not receive governmental aid that included dental care.

Riggs said that with the bus having two treatment rooms allowing two dentists to work, and estimating a half-hour for each patient, it was conceivable that 40 people could see a dentist during the eight hours the bus would be at the church.

By the end of the day, the dentists had seen 30 patients, eight of whom also saw a hygienist.

The church opened an account at a local pharmacy so that patients who required antibiotics could have their prescription filled at no charge, with the church picking up the tab.

Snacks and lunch were provided to patients and folks waiting to fill available slots. Mount Airy Meat Center, Chick-Fil-a and Subway donated food for patients, and 13 Bones provided lunch to the doctors and volunteers. A room was set up in the church to put care packages together with food, toiletries, toothpaste and toothbrushes donated by church members, as well as a selection of warm, winter coats for those who needed them. At least 30 care packages were handed out.

“I hope we can do this annually, and have the bus back every year,” said Riggs.

