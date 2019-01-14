Securing PB&J for kids who need it most

Submitted photos North Surry Interact officers, left to right, Ashley Hunsucker, Callie Willard, and Anna Cockerham marvel at the amount of beanut butter and jelly collected. - Submitted photos Surry Early College’s Interact president, Jon Billos, and vice president Paloma Garcia, take on the persona of Mr. Peanut Butter and Ms. Jelly. - Submitted photos East Surry teacher Alison Hooker and student Lauren Knopf don peanut butter and jelly costumes. -

Peanut butter and jelly has a storied history in Mayberry. It is the only discernible sustenance for at least one character on “The Andy Griffith Show,” and a local child advocacy agency is working hard to see that all at-risk children can eat as well as Leon.

Not every child in the county is as fortunate as Leon, to have an inexhaustible supply of peanut butter and jelly,

The Guardian ad Litem program, a statewide volunteer-based program that strives to give a child a voice when they are brought into the court system due to neglect or abuse by their parents, is overseeing a food drive to fill the local food pantries with the much-loved staple.

Peanut butter is full of protein for long-lasting energy, and jelly may not be bursting with nutrients, but it goes great with peanut butter, and it always has.

“Our goal is to be number one in the state collecting these two beloved foods for children,” said Kate Appler, Guardian ad Litem district administrator.”

Appler’s goal is for the local organization to beat last year’s record: 3,800 jars by Judicial District 27A, Gaston County.

“Thanks to North Surry Interact Club, we are well on the way. If our community gets behind these two items for the children in our community, we will be the best in the state for collecting PB and J for children.”

The Interact clubs of Surry County Schools and Mount Airy High School have been collecting for the PB and J campaign. North Surry finished their campaign, collecting 878 jars of peanut butter and jelly, which is double the amount collected in the entire county last year, according to Appler.

“The goal for each Interact club is to collect the number of students in their school. So it’s a competition, but not between schools, but within the school.”

Two North Surry classes were awarded “Most Collected” honors: Jamie Martin’s class and the Special Needs Severe and Profound class. They were awarded breakfast from Chick-Fil-a.

According to North Surry Interact officers, some of the teachers were really competitive and really smart. One teacher offered extra credit for each jar of peanut butter or jelly.

East Surry Interact Club members donned peanut butter and jelly costumes at a home basketball game to drum up support, according to faculty sponsor, Alison Hooker.

We played the song “It’s Peanut Butter Jelly Time,” said Hooker, “and the students loved it.”

The club is planning a repeat performance at another home basketball game. Surry Early College made a video to facilitate their campaign.

Rockford Elementary has a campaign event coming up, an unannounced visit by their principal in either the peanut butter or jelly costume, and another surprise guest in the other costume.

The public can contribute by taking donations to the collection boxes at each public library, according to Appler. Mount Airy’s donation are slated for Yokefellow and Helping Hands of Surry; Pilot Mountain’s donations are going to Pilot Outreach; Dobson’s to Foothills Pantry; and Elkin’s are going to Tri County Ministries.

The Guardian ad Litem program advocates for children in DSS custody to report to the court the child’s wishes and needs. Statewide, the Guardian ad Litem program serves more than 17,000 children in court. The volunteers visit the children, talk with relatives, teachers, medical personnel, the social worker on the case and others to determine the best interest of the child and make recommendations to the judge. The children have their own attorney through the Guardian ad Litem program to assure that their wishes and needs are known.

There are over 5,000 volunteer advocates for children in North Carolina. However, there is a great need for more volunteers locally to speak up for children. To find out more about the Guardian ad Litem program, go to www.volunteerforgal.org or call 336-593-4415. It takes no special skills to be a Guardian ad Litem, just a love for children and a desire for our community to be stronger by helping children have safety and a permanent place to live.

North Surry Interact officers, left to right, Ashley Hunsucker, Callie Willard, and Anna Cockerham marvel at the amount of beanut butter and jelly collected. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_NOrth-Surry-PB-and-J-1-.jpg North Surry Interact officers, left to right, Ashley Hunsucker, Callie Willard, and Anna Cockerham marvel at the amount of beanut butter and jelly collected. Submitted photos Surry Early College’s Interact president, Jon Billos, and vice president Paloma Garcia, take on the persona of Mr. Peanut Butter and Ms. Jelly. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Early-College-PB-and-J.jpg Surry Early College’s Interact president, Jon Billos, and vice president Paloma Garcia, take on the persona of Mr. Peanut Butter and Ms. Jelly. Submitted photos East Surry teacher Alison Hooker and student Lauren Knopf don peanut butter and jelly costumes. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_East-Surry-Alison-Hooker-Teacher-and-Lauren-Knopf-in-costume.jpg East Surry teacher Alison Hooker and student Lauren Knopf don peanut butter and jelly costumes. Submitted photos

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.