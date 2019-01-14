County approves bids on landfill work

DOBSON — County officials approved two bids last week on a massive expansion of the landfill to the tune of more than $5.8 million.

The county says the 18.1-acre expansion would allow for an additional 25 to 27 years of usage if the incoming trash flow stays the same.

Sarah Bowen, county finance officer, shared the received bids with the Board of Commissioners on Monday night.

For the landfill project the bids were:

$4,745,678 for Jimmy Lynch & Sons

$5,074,743 for Atlantis Commercial Group

$5,675,162 for Shamrock Environmental

$5,809808 for T&K Construction

$5,898,264 for Triangle Grading and Paving

$6,845,748 for Thalle Construction

Not only was Jimmy Lynch the lowest bid, but it was also the only area company, coming from Pilot Mountain. Triangle Grading is the next closest from Burlington.

With the bid coming in so much lower than the others, the county could add on some additional work that might have been left off if the costs were too high.

Bowen stated that including all work and planning, the total award would be $4,967,499.

Among the breakdown of expenses, Jimmy Lynch included $213,500 for surveying and maps; $149,100 for soil testing and reports; $1,127,300 for site work such as berm and subgrade construction; almost half a million for 60mm double-sided textured membrane liner; $419,495 for a 3-foot backfill protective cover; and $564,340 for 340 mm drainage netting.

Scale house

On the scale house, however, Jimmy Lynch was not the lowest bid as a Mount Airy company beat it out. The bids were:

$879,000 for SimCon Co.

$880,859 for Sowers Construction

$1,301,574 for Jimmy Lynch & Sons

Scales are expensive and difficult to keep properly calibrated, Bledsoe said last May. Therefore, he said he would want to make sure the scale house is well built and can serve the county well so that no one has to come back later and try to build an addition or make structural improvements which could affect the scales on either side.

Better to build the scale house right the first time and never bother it again, he suggested.

This building would include two offices, computer server storage and restrooms as well as the transactions room where people would be making payments for their loads. The total area would be 1,800 square feet. The roof design would include an overhanging eave on each side so that if a driver has to get out of the vehicle in the rain, the eave keeps the weather off.

Total costs

The total for the two lowest bids comes to $5,846,500. That is significantly less than the county feared a year ago.

Dennis Bledsoe, the public works director who retired at the end of 2018, came before the board in May to discuss rising construction costs.

Bledsoe and contracted engineer Wayne Sullivan said the cost of the landfill part alone could be around $6,375,000 ($6.05 million for the work and $325,000 for the engineering fees). The scale house was estimated at $840,000 more, putting the total figure at more than $7.2 million.

Back in May, Bowen looked at some debt models, basing her figures off those estimates. She said the county could have this paid off in a decade — figuring in some potential rate increases every other year. Without the increases (or an uptick in business traffic), the landfill would need longer than 10 years to pay down the debt.

On Monday Bowen said it was the recommendation of herself and Bledsoe that the county give the scale house project to SimCon and the landfill work to Jimmy Lynch & Sons.

The board voted its approval.

With lower bids, the time span should come down.

