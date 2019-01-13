High School Equivalency classes moved

High School Equivalency classes, formally held at Jones Family Resource Center, have moved to the new Mount Airy City Schools Community Central Office at 321 Riverside Drive.

Classes at the new location will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Brenda Seal is the daytime instructor, and Tammie Childress is the nighttime instructor. They can be contacted at 336-786-8355.

Contact Mary White at 336-386-3261 or Jennifer Pardue at 336-386-3674 for more information and to be added to the list for the next orientation.

There are two assessment options for earning a High School Equivalency Diploma: the General Education Development test or the High School Equivalency Test. Successful passage of either test awards the same diploma issued by the North Carolina Board of Community Colleges.

Free preparation classes are offered at several locations throughout Surry and Yadkin counties to give students an opportunity to gain the knowledge and skills needed to successfully pass the tests. Instruction is designed to meet each student’s personal need. More information is available at surry.edu.