Northern gets Top 10-percent ranking

Northern Hospital of Surry County has earned independent recognition as among the top 10 percent of hospitals in the nation for Medical Excellence in Overall Hospital Care and Patient Safety in Overall Hospital Care. -

Northern Hospital of Surry County has earned independent recognition as among the top 10 percent of hospitals in the nation for Medical Excellence in Overall Hospital Care and Patient Safety in Overall Hospital Care.

These two recognitions for 2019 were awarded to Northern Hospital by CareChex, an independent medical quality rating system.

“These outstanding national recognitions for medical excellence and patient safety speak directly to the importance and focus of all our patient-care activities,” said Chris A. Lumsden, president and chief executive officer of Northern Hospital. “Our entire healthcare team remains committed to achieving superior outcomes in all aspects of providing care – including diagnostics, treatment, and patient-education – so that we may continue to meet or exceed the expectations of patients and their families.

“Such national distinction is a testament to the unwavering dedication and professionalism of our doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers,” added Jason W. Edsall, chief medical officer of Northern Hospital. “And it also serves as a catalyst for reviewing and further improving the processes and procedures that comprise the patient-care experience.”

CareChex is an information service of Quantros Inc. Its quality rating system is designed to assist hospitals and health systems in improving the quality of inpatient care and promoting medical excellence to consumers, payers and employers.

It is one of a string of high rankings and recognitions Northern Hospital has received in recent years, focusing on patient safety, care, and other factors.

Northern Hospital a 133-bed facility, is an independently operated award winning facility with a number of outpatient service locations including physician specialists, pharmacy, and fitness center. Northern Medical Group is the hospital’s network of primary care and specialty providers delivering a comprehensive array of services to meet the needs of the community. For more information visit www.northernhospital.com.