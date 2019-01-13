Beekeepers to pass on their knowledge

News file photo Greg Fariss, an apiary inspector for the NCDA, demonstrates how to check the health of a hive at a local beekeeper training held in 2016. Fariss is returning for the 2018 series of classes. - Submitted photo Local beekeeper Douglas Butcher shows a junior student how to use a smoker at last year’s junior beekeeping school. -

Adults and children alike will have a chance to learn how to keep bees when Surry Beekeepers and Cooperative Extension present an annual beekeeping school next month.

The classes have been available to adults for a long time, according to Joanna Radford, extension agent, Agriculture and Natural Resources. Last year, a junior curriculum was developed to allow younger people to get involved. Both are sponsored by the Surry County Beekeepers Association.

“It’s a six-week kid-friendly program,” said Radford. “We’re having it at the same time as the adult program to make transportation easier, if an adult and a child both want to learn.”

Kids will learn about the behaviors of bees, the parts of a hive, how to light a smoker, how to dress when working with bees and the proper equipment.

At the end of the program, Radford said there would be a practicum and a test, and kids who completed everything successfully would become certified junior beekeepers recognized by the local beekeeping association.

“The kids had a ball last year,” said Radford. “After completing the course, three of them got their own hive. That’s about half of the seven kids who took the training.”

“That was a good-sized group to start with. We learned some things. Some of the kids were afraid at the beginning. But they were a little more comfortable at the end.”

Radford said the training is useful for folks who only want a little honey for themselves or to increase the number of pollinators for the home garden as well as people who are interested in beekeeping in a bigger way.

“But most of the people who start out with one hive do increase over time,” she said.

The cost to get a hive started is about $125, said Radford. It’s a little less, about $100, if you already have the suit or are comfortable without full protection, saying that some experienced beekeepers only wear eye protection. Others go with the full suit.

“Bees don’t sting if you move slowly and are quiet,” she said. That’s among the things students will learn. They’ll also focus on maintaining the health of their hive, to know if the queen is doing as she should, or if she is laying fewer eggs or there is less larvae.

Adult classes will include an introduction to beekeeping; information about the colony, organization, and life cycle of the honeybee; equipment needed to get started; how to assemble equipment; seasonal hive management of the colonies; pests and diseases of the bees; harvesting and processing honey and other hive products; and a field day to work with the bees.

Both adult and junior classes will be taught by Greg Fariss, an apiary inspector for the North Carolina Department of Agriculture, and local beekeepers.

The classes will be held at County Extension’s new headquarters in the former Dobson Plaza at the intersection of U.S. 52 and Atkins Street. The address is 915 E. Atkins Street, Suite 300.

The dates are six Mondays: Feb. 4 – March 11, from 7-9 p.m. Date of the field day is yet to be announced. The Junior Beekeeper Class is free and open to anyone younger than 18. The adult class is $20 with an optional $25 additional for the book “The Beekeeper’s Handbook, 4th Edition” by Diana Sammataro. Refreshments provided.

Students joining Surry County Beekeepers may enter a drawing for a hive. The hive doesn’t include bees.

For reservations, please call Surry County Extension office at 336-401-8025.

Upcoming classes for juniors and adults

