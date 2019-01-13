Purple Heart coming for local veteran

Local World War I veteran John William Gilley is pictured during his time in the U.S. Army. -

John William Gilley of Surry County was shot in October 1918 while serving as an Army private in France during World War I.

Now a century later, his contribution finally is receiving official recognition.

The Purple Heart, which honors wounded military personnel, will be presented posthumously for Gilley during a ceremony on Friday in Mount Airy attended by family members including his three surviving children.

It is scheduled at 11 a.m. at Mount Airy Museum of Regional History at 301 N. Main St. The public is invited to the ceremony, with plans calling for the belated Purple Heart to be presented to Gilley’s children, Glenda Gravitte, Wade Gilley and C.R. Gilley, all of whom are local residents.

Virginia Foxx, Surry County’s congressional representative, also is expected to attend along with state officials, veterans, friends and others.

That event will be the culmination of a long process to secure the Purple Heart for a soldier who survived his war wound and went on to raise a family with his wife, Ida Rosella Brinkley Gilley, in the Westfield community. They had eight children in all, with the World War I veteran dying in 1967.

John’s multiple occupations included running a grocery and feed store, farming and working at his son Earlie’s auto repair shop, which was mentioned on “The Andy Griffith Show.”

Daughter Glenda Gravitte of Pilot Mountain began a process nearly a year ago to make the Purple Heart presentation a reality, jumping through bureaucratic hoops while enlisting the aid of governmental officials and a group known as the Veterans’ Legacy Foundation.

Gravitte persevered in her efforts toward the military decoration her father earned, overcoming numerous obstacles along the way.

“I was at the point where I felt like if I didn’t get this accomplished (now), it would not be done in my lifetime,” she said Friday.

Gravitte was not aware beforehand that “so much detail” would be required about her father’s military service to obtain the Purple Heart. “You’ve got to have all your i’s dotted and the t’s crossed.”

“But she kept pushing,” Amanda Fretwell, Gravitte’s daughter and John William Gilley’s granddaughter, said of her mom’s work to garner the Purple Heart for his sacrifice. “She set her mind to do it and she didn’t take no for an answer.”

That persistence eventually paid off, with the help of Michael Scott, Surry County’s veterans service officer, and John Elskamp, the founder of the Veterans’ Legacy Foundation. It is a North Carolina-based organization that tracks down information about cases such as Gilley’s to ensure former military members get the recognition they deserve, albeit sometimes belatedly.

Most of its members are retired or former military personnel who volunteer their time to network with resources they have to ferret out service records that can be more than a century old. An announcement for next Friday’s ceremony indicates that it is being sponsored by the Veterans’ Legacy Foundation and Gilley’s family members will receive the Purple Heart from the group.

“I had spoken to different people,” Gravitte said of her efforts early on to have her father recognized, “but I hadn’t accomplished anything.”

Once she connected with the right people, the situation progressed from there. “It’s just been amazing how much help I received.”

Wounded late in war

Pvt. Gilley, a member of the Army’s 118th Infantry, 30th Division, was shot sometime around Oct. 26, 1918, less than three weeks before the signing of an armistice on Nov. 11 to end World War I.

His wound was to the left knee.

“After his discharge, the Army sent him to rehabilitation and things like that,” Gravitte said of her father’s post-war treatment.

Gilley continued to be affected by the injury later in life. “I think he was to a certain extent,” said Gravitte, who added that Gilley would talk “very little” about his military experience.

However, it will be front and center for this week’s ceremony. “I’m really truly excited,” Gravitte said.

“I wish Mama and Daddy could be here for it — I feel a sense of accomplishment,” she added. “I think it’s going to be one of the most amazing things that’s happened to our family.”

