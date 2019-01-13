Surry County Most Wanted

McCraw - Gullatt - Thompson -

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Alexander Scott Gullatt, age 27, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for assault on a government official/employee;

• Mitchell Earl Monday, 49, a white male who is wanted on probation violations and is on probation for two counts of passing worthless checks;

• Ricky Odell Whitaker, 45, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant and who is on supervision for possessing/distributing a meth precursor, maintaining a place for controlled substances and using/possessing drug paraphernalia;

• Tina Marie McCraw, 35, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for resisting public officer and using/possessing drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535, probation at 336-429-2705 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.

— — —

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Roderick Evan Thomspon, 47, a white male wanted on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender;

• Andrea Rachelle Marshall, 33, a white female, wanted on charges of conspiracy to commit felony larceny and assault and battery;

• Ronnie Lee Blevins, 36, a white male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Amanda Taylor Clubb, 44, a white female, who is wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.