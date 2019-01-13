Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Derrick Ray Simmons, 31, of Gaylon Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest for three counts of failure to appear in court April 30. The charges were possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance, maintaining a drug vehicle or dwelling, and becoming a habitual felon. He was given a $52,000 secured bond and a Jan. 14 court date.

Simmons had a 2017 felony conviction for violating his parole/probation, a 2016 felony conviction for possession with intent to sell a Schedule II drug, and 2011 convictions for felony possession and manufacturing of a Schedule II drug.

In 2005 he had felony convictions for possession with intent to sell a Schedule II and VI drug, deliver/sell a Schedule VI drug, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug, and possession of a Schedule VI drug.

• Clifford Allen Deloach, 35, of Traphill Road, Traphill, was served an order for arrest Jan. 8 for failure to pay child support or alimony in Alleghany County, dated Nov. 20. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 15 court date in Sparta.

• Daniel Wayne Hawks, 38, of Spencers Trail, Dobson, was served a warrant Jan. 8 for violating a domestic violence protective order, dated that day. He was placed in jail under no bond with a Jan. 31 court date.

• Stacey Cochran Lawson, 47, of Sparta, was served an order for arrest in Dobson Jan. 8 for four counts of failure to appear in court that day. She was given a $10,000 secured bond and a Feb. 12 court date.

According to court dockets, the charges that day are uttering forged instrument, forgery of instrument, and two counts of possession of stolen goods.

• Helen Rose Eleanor Smith, 24, of Mitchell Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Jan. 8 for failure to appear in court Dec. 17 on two counts of not showing to be a prosecuting witness and one count of resisting an officer. She was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Feb. 19 court date.

• Haji Latravian McDaniel, 19, of Turner Court, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Jan. 8 for failure to appear in Yadkin County court Oct. 5 to face a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He was given a $560 cash bond with an upcoming court date in Yadkinville.

• Robert Lee Hodge, 38, of Bryant Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Jan. 8 for failure to appear in court that day on felony charges of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and larceny. He was given a $20,000 secured bond and a Feb. 12 court date.

• Breanna Louise Malone, 21, of King, was served an order for arrest Jan. 8 for failure to appear in Stokes County court Nov. 13 and 18. She was given a $4,500 secured bond and a Jan. 16 court date in Danbury.

She faces charges of second-degree trespassing, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of a Schedule VI drug.

She also has a Feb. 8 date in Forsyth County court for charges of two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, speeding and driving while license revoked.

• April Devon Penn, 43, listed as homeless, was served a warrant in Dobson Jan. 7 for misdemeanor larceny, dated Dec. 31. She was given a $1,000 unsecured bond and an April 5 court date.

• Crystal Nicole Cook, 38, of Old Buck Shoals Road, Mount Airy, was served warrants Jan. 7 for larceny and possession of stolen goods, dated Dec. 31, and larceny, dated Dec. 11. She was given a $1,000 unsecured bond and a Feb. 18 court date.

• John Stephen Tolliver, 30, of Belvue Drive, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Jan. 5 for violating a domestic violence protection order, dated the day before. He was given no bond and a Feb. 4 court date.

• Phillip John Butner, 30, of Mount Herman Church Road, Mount Airy, was served warrants Jan. 5 for three felonies: obtaining property by false pretense, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen property, all dated Jan. 3. He was given a $21,000 secured bond and a Feb. 25 court date.

• Gerald Douglas McDaniels, 68, of Webster Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Jan. 3 for assault on a female, dated Oct. 11. He was given a Jan. 17 court date.

• Marvin Sidney Draughon, 38, of Jessup Grove Church Road, Pilot Mountain was served a warrant for assault on a female, dated Jan. 3. He was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond with a Jan. 31 court date.

• Johnny Junior Blankenship, 46, of Lebanon Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Jan. 3 for failure to appear in court Dec. 20 on a charge of second-degree trespassing. He was given a $300 unsecured bond and a Jan. 22 court date.

• Jacob Grey Shelton, 21, of Watershed Road, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest Jan. 3 for failure to appear in court Dec. 12 on a charge of having an expired registration. He was given a $300 cash bond and a Feb. 6 court date.

He also was expected to have a court appearance on Friday for three charges of assault on a female.

He also has a Jan. 18 court date for two counts each of no car inspection and having an expired registration/tag.

• Justin Dean Pyrtle, 32, of Dunaway Lane, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Jan. 2 for failure to appear in court Oct. 25. He was given an $800 cash bond and a Jan. 14 court date.

The charges are being a passenger fleeing the scene of property damage, driving while license revoked, and failure to comply with driver’s license restrictions.

• Kenneth Edward Matthews, 44, of Pine Ridge Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Jan. 9 for failure to appear in court that day on three charges. He was given a $5,000 secured bond. No court date was listed.

• Joseph Corey Ravit, 44, of Dover Church Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Jan. 9 for two counts of failure to pay child support, dated Jan. 3. He was given a $5,442 cash bond and a Jan. 16 court date.

• Ronald Nelson Poole, 46, of Emilee Lane, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest Jan. 10 on a charge of felony becoming a habitual felon, dated May 7. He was given a $25,000 secured bond and a Jan. 14 court date.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Poole has previous felony convictions for possession of a Schedule II drug (February 2014), speeding to elude arrest (June 2010) as well as 28 convictions on misdemeanor charges.

• Erica Ann Puckett, 22, of Marshall Street, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Jan. 10 for assault and battery, dated that day. The court date was not listed.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

