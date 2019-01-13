Near-record rainfall year leaves mark

Tom Joyce | The News Two women make their way across a rain-slicked street in downtown Mount Airy earlier this month, an all-too-familiar sight over the past year. - Tom Joyce | The News Hope Crutti tries to stay dry while heading to a downtown business. -

Official results are in: the Mount Airy area experienced its second-highest annual rainfall total of all time last year — since recordkeeping began in the city in 1924.

And while that was good for sales of umbrellas or waterproof boots during 2018, it was disastrous for other elements in Surry County — including agriculture.

“I don’t even know where to begin with that,” Surry Cooperative Extension Service Director Bryan Cave said in summarizing the excessive rainfall’s effects.

“We’ve seen crop losses, we’ve seen losses of cropland, we’ve seen streambank destruction — just a plethora of issues that will affect agriculture for years to come.”

Cave could not supply a monetary figure for losses suffered “because we haven’t been able to get in the fields” and make a comprehensive evaluation.

But he estimates lost production of 15 percent or more across the board. “It’s going to be substantial — it’s going to be millions of dollars.”

Cave, who has worked for the extension service for more than 30 years and been involved in farming his whole life, says he’s never witnessed conditions rainier than as of late.

“And a lot of older farmers are telling me the same thing,” he said. “They’ve never seen it this wet — it’s certainly one for the history books.”

Personnel at F.G. Doggett Water Plant in Mount Airy, the city’s official weather-monitoring station, have reported a total of 68.31 inches of precipitation for 2018. That is second only to the record 69.96 inches logged during 2003, which is tops among nearly 95 years’ worth of rainfall statistics.

The 2018 output of 68.31 inches was 22.81 inches, or 50.1 percent, above normal for the year. Higher totals were possible elsewhere in the county due to the varying intensity and frequency of storms from community to community.

December added to that trend with 8.14 inches of precipitation — easily dwarfing Mount Airy’s all-time average for the 12th month of the year of 3.46 inches.

November also was wetter than usual locally, with 5.39 inches received compared to the 3.02-inch average for that month. November and December each had 13 days of measurable precipitation.

Why so wet?

Hurricanes Florence and Michael certainly were big players in the region’s weather last year, occurring back to back in September and October, respectively.

“Actually, Michael affected us worse than Florence with the amount of rain,” Cave said in reference to how Flo caused more extensive damage across the region.

But other factors that were not news sensations and operated with relative obscurity in the atmosphere have been to blame for the rainfall pattern as a whole, which might be described as a quirk.

It relates to a northern shift in the subtropical jet stream, one of two jet streams normally active in this part of the country, the other being the polar variety. Jet streams are relatively small bands of strong winds in upper levels of the atmosphere, which form as a result of differences in air temperature and the Earth’s rotation.

The subtropical, or Southern, jet stream has been the dominant force.

“That one has been active for the last six months or so,” Meteorologist Patrick Wilson of the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, said last week.

The Blacksburg office monitors conditions in Surry and other Northwest North Carolina counties.

“That also explains why we were warmer,” Wilson said of the subtropical rather than polar influence that would have resulted in cooler temperatures as a whole. “We haven’t had many shots of cold, arctic air.”

Mount Airy enjoyed slightly warmer-than-usual conditions in December, with temperatures averaging 39.4 degrees compared to the 38.8-degree norm. But November was more than four degrees cooler than usual, 43.2 degrees compared to 47.4.

“We did try to get into a weak El Niño (phase) between fall and winter — that normally will strengthen the jet stream,” Wilson said, “and it also will make the Southeast wetter.”

Harvesting misery

“It literally was the perfect storm,” Cave, the county extension director, said of the persistent showers during 2018 which have continued into 2019. “You can’t get over one before the next one hits.”

Cave seemed hard-pressed to name a segment of local agriculture that hasn’t been affected, from field crops to livestock.

Losses occurred in both tobacco and corn production, two major segments of the local farming economy.

Growers didn’t even harvest some crops because of flooded fields, and even when others weren’t washed out farmers couldn’t work them properly because the ground was too wet from rain and runoff.

Cave mentioned that some growers left corn to go to soybeans, but often when those crops could be accessed the quality of the harvest was bad because plants had fallen over from the rain.

Meanwhile, hay couldn’t be cut in the fall to help cattle get through the winter. “Pastures have been turned into muck,” Cave said of a further consequence.

He mentioned another problem from heavy rains that will linger well into this year. Farmers weren’t able to plant small grains such as wheat during the fall, because it was too wet, which means they will have none to harvest this spring.

“There’s literally nothing you can do,” Cave said of the weather situation.

Toll on trees,

power, roads

In addition to agricultural losses, Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton listed a number of adverse impacts from the excessive rainfall in areas within his purview.

One thing he focused on was trees being downed because of the heavy moisture breaking apart root systems and the fact that the soggy ground made even tall ones literal pushovers for hurricane- and tropical-force winds, even lesser gusts.

“I would say more than anything it’s been the trees falling,” Shelton said, pointing out that much evidence of this still exists along local roadways blocked by trees that were cut apart and moved to the sides. The same is true of power line routes where outages occurred for the same reason.

Shelton said this has represented a huge clearing task for entities including the N.C. Department of Transportation, and especially the volunteer fire departments in Surry.

“The fire departments have removed a lot of trees since the summer — a lot.”

Along with trees falling onto roadways, some have been flooded. “We’ve had to shut down several roads for long periods of time,” Shelton said, with the water coming not only from nearby rivers or creeks but backed-up storm drains.

More in store

Wilson, the National Weather Service spokesman, offered no consolation for those hoping for different weather as 2019 progresses.

He predicts this area will continue to be mired in “a rain-producing cycle” in the coming months.

“It looks like we’re going to remain mild and wet,” Wilson said. “I don’t see anything in the near future that would suggest a change.”

Some type of dominant system from the Pacific could make a difference.

“Once you get into a pattern, it’s really hard to break it,” the meteorologist explained.

“You need some outside force.”

