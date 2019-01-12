Donna Fargo fighting back

A portrait of singer-songwriter Donna Fargo looms over her longtime friend, Ann Vaughn, who is holding a magazine featuring Fargo on the cover alongside other pictures of her displayed at the Mount Airy Visitors Center in this file photo. -

It’s the kind of thing you might hear in a typical country music song detailing life’s struggles, tragedies or triumphs: a legendary singer-songwriter encounters a serious medical condition and battles back.

Only it’s reality in the case of local native Donna Fargo, a Grammy-winning country/pop artist who suffered a stroke in December 2017 which landed her in a hospital intensive-care unit.

But after months of rehabilitation bolstered by sheer determination on her part, Fargo is well on a road to recovery that makes one think any song about her will have a happy ending.

“As anyone who’s had a stroke knows, it’s not for wimps,” she said during a telephone interview Thursday afternoon from her home in Tennessee, located between Nashville and Cool Springs.

Fargo sounded as enthusiastic as ever — including wielding a sharp sense of humor — obscuring the ordeal she has endured through months of physical and occupational therapy that is ongoing.

“I’ve had to re-learn tasks that most people take for granted,” Fargo confided regarding basic functions such as speaking or handwriting.

People in her hometown were shocked to learn about the stroke suffered by Fargo, who graduated from Mount Airy High School in 1958 (when she was known as Yvonne Vaughn). She went on to fame in the music world in the 1970s, including recording such hit songs as “The Happiest Girl in the Whole U.S.A.” and “Funny Face.”

Fargo is no stranger to medical issues, having been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1978. Hearing her talk, one gets the idea she was not expecting to have a stroke, which in layman’s terms is a brain attack which occurs when the blood supply to that organ becomes interrupted.

“It just goes to show how you can do everything right and still have problems,” Fargo said of trying to maintain a proper diet and other good health practices.

The stroke was on the left side of the brain, causing the right side of her body to be affected more than the left.

This condition was accompanied by a degree of numbness, “added to the MS (multiple sclerosis) numbness,” Fargo disclosed.

”It’s all about coping mechanisms, which I’m all too familiar with,” she added.

“On a more positive note, I’ve tried to keep up the deadlines for my writing projects,” said Fargo, whose work along those lines has included writing greeting cards and seven books on inspirational topics.

She pointed out that meeting strict deadlines in some cases has forced her to rise to the occasion and been therapeutic overall.

Continuing struggle

Yet there is still a ways to go for Donna Fargo to get back to where she was before.

“She has indicated that she is still taking it easy,” said Ann Vaughn of Mount Airy, a longtime friend of Fargo’s who maintains regular contact with her.

“I have talked with her several times over the last month or two, especially during November with her birthday being in November, and over Christmas, and she sounds wonderful, she really does,” Vaughn said. “She sounds awesome to me.”

The legendary singer is “staying pretty close to home right now,” Vaughn reported.

Fargo confirmed Thursday that travel hasn’t been in the picture for her in the months since the stroke and that remains the case now.

This meant she was not able to attend a dedication program in September for the Whittling Wall in downtown Mount Airy. The wall is adorned with brick sculptures of local individuals who have played key roles in the city’s history, including the musical heritage exemplified by Donna Fargo and others in that field.

“But I did send her a copy of what went on, and she was so pleased,” said Vaughn. The program included special remarks about Fargo’s importance to this community by John Rees, Jennie and Sylvia Lowry and Deborah Cochran, a former Mount Airy mayor and radio personality.

Fargo told Vaughn she was honored and humbled by the Whittling Wall recognition.

“I’m just so sorry I couldn’t be there,” Fargo said Thursday of the dedication of her statue. “I can’t wait to see it someday.”

Grateful for local support

While Fargo’s illness has temporarily separated her from Mount Airy in a physical sense, the emotional bond with her native community seems as strong as ever.

“I’m just proud to call Mount Airy my hometown,” she said.

Mount Airy’s side of that equation has included a tremendous outpouring of gifts, cards, letters and other correspondence in the wake of the stroke.

“I’d just like to say ‘thank you’ to all the wonderful people who sent me cards and messages online and in emails,” Fargo said. “I am deeply grateful for people’s concerns.”

And perhaps most of all, “I really appreciate the prayers,” Fargo said.

“I think it’s so important to keep the spiritual side up,” she explained.

Along with her own medical issues, Fargo’s longtime husband, Stan Silver, has been suffering from health problems including severe back pain accompanied by surgery.

“We’re just trying to help each other deal with these problems,” she said of their combined maladies. “You just have to help each other and do the best you can.”

Despite the difficulties posed by the stroke (“I miss my normalcy,” she said of one result), Fargo considers herself lucky. “I’m alive,” she said, acknowledging that the outcome of her medical crisis could have been much worse.

And with everything she’s been through, does Donna Fargo still consider herself the “Happiest Girl in the Whole U.S.A.” as her signature song professes?

“Oh, absolutely!” she said without hesitation.

Singer suffered December stroke

